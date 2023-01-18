ZeroFox Puts Spotlight on Executive Protection with SANS Webinar

Company to participate in SANS webinar with Comcast on protecting executives from external cyber threats and executive impersonations across the external attack surface.

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), a leading external cybersecurity provider, will participate in a webinar through the SANS Institute about the importance of executive protection on Jan. 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. EST. AJ Nash, ZeroFox’s VP & Distinguished Fellow of Intelligence, will speak alongside Jeff Daisley, Senior Security Intelligence Engineer at Comcast and former lead analyst at the U.S. Secret Service. The webinar is free to attend and will address the growing external attack surface and threats to high profile individuals; the benefits of an executive protection program; and best practices to create an effective executive protection strategy.



Targeted cyberattacks on executives are on the rise, and exposed PII for sale puts executives and organizations at an increased risk of spear phishing, ransomware, and social engineering. The cost of not taking executive protection seriously can be detrimental to a company’s bottom line.

“Each year, more company executives’ and employees’ personal data is exposed and marketed for sale by third parties in publicly searchable databases,” said AJ Nash, VP & Distinguished Fellow of Intelligence at ZeroFox. “In a world where the pool of security professionals is shrinking while the external attack surface is expanding, it’s never been more important – or more challenging – to protect leaders from external threats. As corporate security teams build effective executive protection strategies, ZeroFox is increasingly included because we reduce their workload through ongoing monitoring and automated removal of executive PII, account takeovers, impersonations, and physical threats.”

To register for the SANS webinar with ZeroFox and Comcast and learn why protecting people should be a pillar of any strong cybersecurity strategy, visit SANS.org .

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, has redefined security outside the corporate perimeter on the internet, where businesses operate, and threat actors thrive. The ZeroFox platform combines advanced AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, full-spectrum threat intelligence, and a robust portfolio of breach, incident and takedown response capabilities to expose and disrupt phishing and fraud campaigns, botnet exposures, credential theft, impersonations, data breaches, and physical threats that target your brands, domains, people, and assets. Join thousands of customers, including some of the largest public sector organizations as well as finance, media, technology and retail companies to stay ahead of adversaries and address the entire lifecycle of external cyber risks. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Visit www.zerofox.com for more information.

Contacts:

Media Inquiries

Malory Van Guilder

zerofox@skyya.com

Investor Relations

Marc P. Griffin, ICR

Marc.Griffin@icrinc.com