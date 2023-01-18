Katalon Unveils Certification Program, Offering Credentials to Users

Enables participants to show off their test automation expertise, and more easily find new opportunities in fast-growing IT sector

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katalon, Inc., the leading provider of the most modern, comprehensive software quality management platform, today announced the launch of its Certification program to help users credentialize and showcase their Katalon knowledge and skills, and enable potential employers to better appreciate skill levels of potential hires. Newer Katalon users can learn test automation skills before applying for certification through Katalon Academy, the company's platform training program available to anyone at no charge. More experienced users can immediately seek certification by completing a defined set of criteria within the Katalon Platform.

The program offers three certification levels with no defined coursework or tests to complete.

Practitioner

Demonstrating a solid understanding of how to use Katalon to build and execute test automation.

Professional

Showing an understanding of some of the more advanced Katalon capabilities such as advanced automation types for API, mobile, and desktop.

Expert

Showing extensive usage of advanced features of Katalon such as incorporating test data, creating hybrid projects using different automation types, integrating CI/CD tools and cross-browser execution tools.

"The new Katalon Certification Program will enable Katalon users to improve their marketability to potential employers, increasing their opportunities to work in the test automation field," said Katalon Chief Community Advocate Mike Verinder. "At Katalon, we are just as passionate about quality testing as we are about expanding the growth of the industry. The Katalon Certification Program is a reflection of both, and we look forward to continuing to be an active player in this important industry."

About Katalon

Katalon is a modern, comprehensive quality management platform that enables quality assurance, DevOps and software teams of any size to deliver world-class customer experiences faster, easier, and more efficiently. The platform accelerates end-to-end software development by powering the authoring, execution, and insights of test automation across any app or environment, and flexibly integrates across a team's architecture and processes. Founded in 2016, Katalon is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For more info about Katalon, please visit katalon.com.

Media Contact

Josh Turner

Si14 Global Communications

katalonpr@si14global.com

U.S.: +1 (917) 231-0550

Int'l: +972-54-949-6526

