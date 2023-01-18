At a CAGR of 9.7% The Enterprise Video Market Size is Expected to Reach $31.4 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Enterprise Video Market size is projected to grow from USD 19.8 billion in 2022 to USD 31.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Published by MarketsandMarkets Improving operational efficiency and employee productivity has fueled the demand for enterprise video. Moreover, the need to connect remote workforce is expected to drive the market growth for enterprise video Market. By considering the business requirements, the companies are looking for better communication and team engagement solutions to connect remotely working employees.

Market size available for years 2016–2027 Base year considered 2021 Forecast period 2022–2027

Startup/SME Vendors - MediaPlatform (US), INXPO (US), Kollective Technology (US), Haivision (Canada), BlueJeans (US), Kaltura (US), Lifesize (US), On24 (US), Enghouse Systems (Canada), Brightcove (US), VIDIZMO (US), Panopto (US), Vbrick (US), Qumu (US), Dalet Digital Media Systems (US), and Sonic Foundry (US).

Emerging technologies can improve enterprise video service by providing users with a more customized and personalized experience. Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies have developed in the past few years. Many enterprise video solution providers are expected to integrate advanced AR and VR-based features in their offerings soon. AR and VR technology provides engaging customer experiences and can be considered one of the most effective ways of communication. Advancements in AR and VR represent significant opportunities for enterprise video service providers.

Based on application, the marketing & client engagement segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. They help enterprises launch video customer engagement programs. The effective use of enterprise video solutions has helped organizations transform marketing from a cost center to a revenue function. Avaya Customer Engagement Solutions and MediaPlatform Video Marketing Solutions are some of the marketing and client engagement applications offered by vendors in the enterprise video market.

The enterprise video market is expected to register a higher growth rate in Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (MEA). The Chinese government is taking significant steps to enhance the communication infrastructure in China. Enterprise video solutions have witnessed wide-scale adoption across various industry verticals. Countries included for study in the rest of Asia Pacific region are India, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and South Korea. The increase in penetration of cloud and mobile technology across industries in these countries has fueled the growth of enterprise video solutions. Developing economies in this region are proving to be an untapped market for enterprise video solution providers.

The major players in the Enterprise Video market are IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Avaya (US), AWS (US), Cisco (US), Poly (US), Adobe (US), Zoom Video Communications (US), LogMeIn (US), RingCentral (US), MediaPlatform (US), INXPO (US), Kollective Technology (US), Haivision (Canada), BlueJeans (US), Kaltura (US), Lifesize (US), On24 (US), Enghouse Systems (Canada), Brightcove (US), VIDIZMO (US), Panopto (US), Vbrick (US), Qumu (US), Dalet Digital Media Systems (US), and Sonic Foundry (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches and product enhancements, and acquisitions, to expand their footprint in the enterprise video market.

