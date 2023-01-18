Adsorbents Market Ex-factory Price, Development Strategy, Key Vendors, Forecast by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Significant investments in Oil & Gas (O&G) production activities and growing environmental concerns are major factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 4.10 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.7%, Market Trends” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Adsorbents Market research study published by Emergen Research is an extensive collection of insightful information about the Adsorbents industry. The report covers the Adsorbents Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the Adsorbents market size with regards to volume and valuation. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the Adsorbents market scenario for the current period and forecast timeline of 2020-2027. The Adsorbents market report contains an in-depth analysis of the historical, current, and projected revenues for every industry vertical, segment, end-use industries, applications, and regions.

The global adsorbents market size was USD 4.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid adoption of hydrogeneration and hydro-sulfurization technologies is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Adsorbent is a chemical widely used for purification processes in various industries. Usual procedures used in refineries throughout the world to remove organic nitrogen or sulfur compounds from liquid fuels are hydrogeneration and hydro-sulfurization with hydro-treating catalysts. High temperatures, high pressure, and hydrogen consumption are typical requirements for these processes. Adsorbent material that aids in selective removal of both nitrogen and sulfur compounds at room temperature and atmospheric pressure is being developed by market companies operating in various nations. This enables refineries to manufacture high-quality fuel at a lower cost.

The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Adsorbents market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Adsorbents market landscape.

The increased use of Adsorbents by municipalities and enterprises is responsible for the market's expansion. The Adsorbents market is anticipated to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period than traditional treatment procedures like thermal oxidation and chemical oxidation due to the reduced operational and capital costs of Adsorbents. The demand for Adsorbents is rising as more people are embracing biological treatment methods like aerobic activated sludge. The use of Adsorbents solutions is projected to increase in the near future due to rising restrictions on the discharge of treated effluents into freshwater bodies.

The Adsorbents research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans.

The key companies studied in the report are:

Arkema, Honeywell International Inc., Axens, BASF SE, Cabot Corporation, Clariant, W.R. Grace & Co., Calgon Carbon Corporation, Zeochem, and Jalon

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Molecular Sieves

Activated Carbon

Silica Gel

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Petroleum Refining

Gas Refining

Chemicals/Petrochemicals

Water Treatment

Air Separation & Drying

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report addresses the following key points:

The report estimates the expected market size from 2020-2027

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Adsorbents market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

