Evoqua Water Technologies Ranks Sixth Overall on Corporate Knights' 2023 100 Most Sustainable Companies in the World

Evoqua Water Technologies AQUA, an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, is proud to announce that it has been ranked on the Corporate Knights' 2023 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World (Global 100). This prestigious recognition was announced on January 18, 2023, as part of Davos during the World Economic Forum.

The Global 100 is an annual ranking of corporate sustainability performance and is recognized as a symbol of sustainability excellence worldwide. It is the second year that Evoqua has been included in the rankings, receiving the sixth position on the list, placing it among the world's most sustainable corporations.

According to Corporate Knights, Global 100 companies represent the top echelon in the world for sustainability performance. Evoqua was honored as a sustainability leader for its dedication to enabling customers to become more sustainable through its solutions and service offerings and the company's commitment to internal ESG initiatives.

"Evoqua is thrilled to be once again recognized by Corporate Knights for our commitment to sustainability," said Ron Keating, Evoqua's Chief Executive Officer. "As a water technology company, we play a crucial role in helping our customers build more sustainable water systems. We are committed to maintaining a technology-driven, customer-centric culture offering a broad portfolio of water treatment products, services, and solutions that help solve global water challenges."

Corporate Knights determine the rankings by analyzing 6,720 publicly-traded companies with more than US$1 billion in revenues against global industry peers. All companies are assessed across 25 key performance indicators, including % sustainable revenue, % sustainable investment, % taxes paid, carbon productivity, and racial and gender diversity, which are weighted to reflect each industry's impact profile. Learn more about the 2023 Global 100 rating methodology.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services, and expertise to support industrial, municipal, and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment, and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety, and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 150 locations across nine countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.® To learn more, visit www.evoqua.com.

