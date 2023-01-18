Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,851 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 339,286 in the last 365 days.

Winner of the Gollegiella Nordic Sami language prize

SWEDEN, January 18 - Press release from Ministry of Culture

Published

The 2022 Gollegiella Nordic Sami language prize was awarded to Professor Emeritus Ole Henrik Magga, who has spent his entire career promoting, developing and preserving the Sami languages. Through his life’s work, he has shown the Sami people and the world that the Sami languages are alive and meaningful.

Sweden is the host country for the awarding of the Gollegiella language prize, which is being presented for the tenth time. The award ceremony will take place in conjunction with the ministerial meeting and the Sami Parliament’s presidential meeting in Stockholm on 18 January 2023.

“Preserving and developing the Sami languages is incredibly important work. Ole Henrik Magga has long been a strong voice for use of the Sami languages, which is why I am proud to award the Gollegiella language prize to Ole Henrik today,” says Minister for Culture Parisa Liljestrand.

“I am extremely pleased to congratulate Ole Henrik Magga on winning the 2022 Gollegiella prize. His life’s work shows that he deserves to be recognised and rewarded,” says President of the Sami Parliament Håkan Jonsson.

Ole Henrik Magga was born in 1947 in Kautokeino in northern Norway. He has spent decades on developing the Sami languages through academic studies, research and development of teaching aids and classroom instruction. He has developed the modern North Sami orthography, written a South Sami grammar together with Lajla Mattson Magga and participated in the developing of both the Ume Sami and Pite Sami orthographies. Mr Magga has also helped building institutions for indigenous peoples nationally and internationally. This includes serving as the first Chair of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues and setting up the Sami Parliament in Norway, where he served as its first President.

You just read:

Winner of the Gollegiella Nordic Sami language prize

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.