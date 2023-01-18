Veritone Appoints Technology Marketing Expert Seth Greenberg as Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer and Information Technology Veteran Fleming Meng as Chief Information Officer

Seasoned Executives Join Leadership Team, Hired by Newly Appointed CEO and President, Ryan Steelberg

Veritone, Inc. VERI, creator of aiWARE, and leading enterprise AI software and solutions provider, today announced that the company has named Seth Greenberg Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer and Fleming Meng Chief Information Officer. The appointments come on the heels of Ryan Steelberg assuming his new role as Veritone CEO and President.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005276/en/

"Strong leadership in the key functions of marketing and information technology is critical to our success in accelerating our growth strategy," said Steelberg. "Seth's vision – paired with his unconventional experience in combining strategic quantitative data decision-making with qualitative creative ideas – makes him the ideal person for leveling up our global marketing initiatives. Fleming's considerable experience working with complex information technology systems will serve us well as we continue to focus on expanding our technology offerings, growing our business and continuing to support our current customers and partners. Both Seth and Fleming join us at a milestone time for the company, and I look forward to working with them on helping move Veritone forward."

Now a three-time public company CMO with a proven track record for transforming globally recognized brands, Greenberg brings more than 20 years' expertise to Veritone. Since 2015, Greenberg has worked closely with technology startup founders, general partners of venture and private equity firms and their teams as an advisor, investor and consultant to change their trajectory with strategic advice, growth hacking, brand building and bold, forward-thinking product marketing initiatives. Greenberg most recently served as CMO for Alteryx, where he repositioned the company for growth, took Alteryx public, and established and differentiated the company as a data science and analytics leader. Previously, he spent seven years driving growth by leading digital, brand and social marketing at Intuit, responsible for TurboTax and Quickbooks.

"I'm excited to join Veritone at such a transformational time for the company," said Greenberg. "Several things drew me to Veritone, most notably the team's passion for innovation and the opportunity to help commercialize game-changing technology and truly impact the many markets in which it operates – from media, entertainment and sports, to government and more."

Meng is a senior IT executive with over two decades of technology leadership experience, primarily at Fortune 500 companies across various industries including technology, manufacturing, healthcare, retail and distribution for companies including Lucent Technologies, Ingram Micro, Ecolab, Federal-Mogul, Home Depot and Bertelsmann. Before joining Veritone, Fleming served as CIO since 2018 at HumanGood, a leading senior living and healthcare company. He oversaw all aspects of the company's information technology and digitalization efforts, from strategy to operations. His deep global technology and operations background, including transformation and integration experience, will be instrumental in achieving sustainable growth for Veritone.

"I am thrilled with the prospect of leading a team of collaborative, talented individuals focused on pushing Veritone's AI technology, security, and innovation roadmap forward," said Meng. "These are exciting times for the company, and I believe that we are on the right path toward transforming the current and future markets we serve."

New Executives Round Out Veritone's Leadership Team

On January 1, 2023, Ryan Steelberg assumed the role of CEO. Previously serving as the President of Veritone from 2015 to 2022, the seasoned technology executive and pioneer of digital and data-driven businesses also serves on the company's Board of Directors.

With Steelberg's new role as CEO and President, and the appointments of Greenberg and Meng, Veritone's executive leadership team now includes:

Ryan Steelberg, CEO and President

Michael Zemetra, EVP, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Seth Greenberg, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer

Fleming Meng, Chief Information Officer

Craig Gatarz, Chief Legal Officer

Julie Harding, Senior Vice President, People

About Veritone

Veritone VERI is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone's software, services, and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone's hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through its robust partner ecosystem and professional and managed services, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.

To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone's SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005276/en/