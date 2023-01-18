J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports U.S. GAAP Revenues, Net Earnings and Earnings Per Share for Both the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022

Fourth Quarter 2022 Revenue: $3.65 billion; up 4%

Fourth Quarter 2022 Operating Income: $281.9 million; down 13%

Fourth Quarter 2022 EPS: $1.92 vs. $2.28; down 16%

Full Year 2022 Revenue: $14.81 billion; up 22%

Full Year 2022 Operating Income: $1.33 billion; up 27%

Full Year 2022 EPS: $9.21 vs. $7.14; up 29%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT announced fourth quarter 2022 U.S. GAAP (United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) net income of $201.3 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.92 versus fourth quarter 2021 net earnings of $242.2 million, or diluted earnings per share of $2.28.

Total operating revenue for the current quarter was $3.65 billion, compared with $3.50 billion for the fourth quarter 2021, an increase of 4%. Current quarter total operating revenue, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, decreased approximately 3% versus the comparable quarter 2021. This decrease was primarily driven by a 27% decline in volume in Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and a 1% decline in volume in Intermodal (JBI). Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, performance was positively offset by a 14% increase in average revenue producing trucks and a 3% increase in fleet productivity (excluding fuel surcharge revenue) in Dedicated Contract Services® (DCS®), a 6% increase in revenue per load (excluding fuel surcharge revenue) in JBI, an increase in Final Mile Services® (FMS) revenue driven primarily by our recent acquisition, and a 6% increase in loads in Truckload (JBT) driven primarily by our J.B. Hunt 360box® service offering.

Total freight transactions in the Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360˚® decreased 22% to $461 million in the fourth quarter 2022 compared to $593 million in the prior year quarter. ICS revenue on the platform decreased 29% to $308 million versus the year ago period. JBI executed approximately $33 million of third-party dray capacity on the platform, a decline of 31% year over year. JBT executed approximately $121 million of independent contractor and power-only capacity through the platform during the quarter, an increase of 7% versus the prior year period.

U.S. GAAP operating income for the current quarter totaled $281.9 million versus $322.5 million for the fourth quarter 2021. Current quarter operating income was negatively impacted by a $64 million pre-tax increase in casualty claim expense. Operating income performance was favorably impacted by customer rate and cost recovery efforts in JBI, DCS and FMS and an increase in revenue producing trucks and productivity in DCS. These items were partially offset by a decrease in volume in ICS and JBI; higher investments to attract and retain professional drivers, office personnel, and maintenance technicians; increases in equipment-related and maintenance expense, and higher insurance and safety costs.

Net interest expense in the current quarter increased primarily from higher interest rates from fourth quarter 2021. The fourth quarter effective tax rates for 2022 and 2021 were 25.7% and 22.6%, respectively. The annual effective tax rates for 2022 and 2021 were 24.4% and 23.9%, respectively. We expect our 2023 annual tax rate to be between 24.0% and 25.0%.

Segment Information:

Intermodal (JBI)

Fourth Quarter 2022 Segment Revenue: $1.75 billion; up 11%

Fourth Quarter 2022 Operating Income: $179.5 million; down 8%

Intermodal volume decreased 1% over the same period in 2021. Eastern network loads increased 8%, while transcontinental loads decreased 7% compared to the fourth quarter 2021. Demand for intermodal capacity was seasonally weak in the fourth quarter, while rail velocity and performance made further progress. Customer activity related to the detention of equipment also improved sequentially but continued to impact dray and network efficiencies. Revenue increased 11% for the quarter versus the prior year, driven by a 12% increase in revenue per load resulting from changes in mix of freight, customer rates, and fuel surcharge revenue. Revenue per load excluding fuel surcharge revenue was up 6% year over year.

Operating income decreased 8% in the fourth quarter primarily from lower volume; higher investments to attract and retain professional drivers, office personnel, and maintenance technicians; and higher insurance costs. These items were only partially offset by higher customer rates and cost recovery efforts compared to the prior year period. JBI incurred approximately $21.8 million of the incremental pre-tax casualty insurance expense. During the period we successfully onboarded 2,000 new units of container capacity. The current period ended with approximately 115,000 units of trailing capacity and approximately 6,700 power units in the dray fleet.

Dedicated Contract Services (DCS)

Fourth Quarter 2022 Segment Revenue: $880 million; up 24%

Fourth Quarter 2022 Operating Income: $75.8 million; up 4%

Demand for our highly engineered private-fleet outsourcing solution remained strong during the quarter. DCS revenue increased 24% year over year, primarily from a 14% increase in average revenue producing trucks and a 9% increase in productivity (revenue per truck per week) versus the same period 2021. Productivity excluding fuel surcharge revenue increased 3% from a year ago driven by increases in contracted indexed-based price escalators and stronger utilization of equipment. A net additional 1,210 revenue producing trucks were in the fleet by the end of the quarter compared to the prior year period, and a net reduction of 187 versus the end of the third quarter 2022. Customer retention rates remain above 98%.

Operating income increased 4% from the prior year quarter, primarily from new business onboarded over the past trailing twelve months, combined with greater productivity and utilization of equipment. These items were partially offset by higher equipment-related and maintenance expenses, higher safety costs, higher investments to attract and retain professional drivers, office personnel, and maintenance technicians, and other costs related to the implementation of new, long-term contractual business. The DCS segment incurred approximately $18.7 million of the incremental pre-tax casualty insurance expense.

Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS)

Fourth Quarter 2022 Segment Revenue: $496 million; down 33%

Fourth Quarter 2022 Operating Loss: $(2.9) million; compared to $21.2 million income in 4Q'21

ICS revenue decreased 33% in the current quarter over the same period 2021. Overall segment volume decreased 27%, while truckload volume decreased 21% compared to the prior year period. Revenue per load decreased 9% compared to the fourth quarter 2021 due to changes in customer freight mix and lower contractual and transactional rates in our truckload business. Contractual volume represented approximately 62% of the total load volume and 61% of the total revenue in the current quarter compared to 54% and 43%, respectively, in fourth quarter 2021. Of the total reported ICS revenue, approximately $308 million was executed through the Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 compared to $431 million in fourth quarter 2021.

Operating income decreased by $24 million compared to the fourth quarter 2021 primarily from lower gross profit, increased insurance and claims expense and higher technology costs over the same period 2021. Gross profit declined 14% on lower revenue compared to prior year period while gross profit margin increased to 15.6% in the current period versus 12.2% in the prior period. ICS carrier base increased 15% year over year. The ICS segment incurred approximately $15.1 million of the incremental pre-tax casualty insurance expense in the quarter.

Truckload (JBT)

Fourth Quarter 2022 Segment Revenue: $276 million; up 6%

Fourth Quarter 2022 Operating Income: $16.9 million; down 35%

JBT revenue increased 6% compared to the same period in the previous year. Revenue excluding fuel surcharge revenue decreased 2% due to an 8% decline in revenue per load excluding fuel surcharge revenue partially offset by a 6% increase in load volume. Total average trailer count increased by approximately 3,900 units, or 37% versus the prior year period. Trailer turns in the quarter were down 21% from the prior period primarily due to freight mix and fewer load opportunities as a result of a softer freight market.

JBT operating income decreased 35% to $16.9 million versus the fourth quarter 2021. JBT continues to leverage the J.B. Hunt 360 platform to grow power capacity and capability for the J.B. Hunt 360box® service offering. Benefits from higher volume and revenue were more than offset by higher truck purchased transportation expense, trailer parts and maintenance costs, personnel costs, insurance and claims expense and continued technology investments to build out 360box. The JBT segment incurred approximately $5.1 million of the incremental pre-tax casualty insurance expense in the quarter.

Final Mile Services (FMS)

Fourth Quarter 2022 Segment Revenue: $255 million; up 15%

Fourth Quarter 2022 Operating Income: $12.6 million; up 70%

FMS revenue increased 15% compared to the same period 2021, primarily driven by the previously announced acquisition of Zenith Freight Lines, LLC (Zenith) and multiple new customer contracts implemented over the past trailing twelve months. Revenue growth continues to be partially offset by internal efforts to improve revenue quality of the business. Excluding the Zenith acquisition, which contributed approximately $26 million to segment revenue in the current quarter, FMS revenue increased 3% year over year.

Operating income increased 70% from the prior year period, primarily driven by an improvement in revenue quality which was partially offset by higher equipment-related and maintenance costs and increased insurance and claims expense. Additionally, investments in new system technology development and implementation costs for newly awarded business partially offset the improvement in revenue quality. The FMS segment incurred approximately $3.3 million of the incremental pre-tax casualty insurance expense in the quarter, and the prior year period included a $5.7 million benefit from the reduction of a contingent liability.

Cash Flow and Capitalization:

At December 31, 2022, we had total debt outstanding of $1.3 billion on various debt instruments which is comparable to the total debt levels at December 31, 2021, and versus $1.2 billion at September 30, 2022.

Our net capital expenditures for 2022 approximated $1.4 billion vs. $877 million in 2021. At December 31, 2022, we had cash and cash equivalents of $52 million.

We had no purchases of our stock during the fourth quarter 2022. At December 31, 2022, we had approximately $551 million remaining under our share repurchase authorization. Actual shares outstanding at December 31, 2022, approximated 103.7 million.

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31 2022 2021 % Of % Of Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues $ 3,017,278 $ 3,106,488 Fuel surcharge revenues 632,344 390,483 Total operating revenues 3,649,622 100.0% 3,496,971 100.0% Operating expenses Rents and purchased transportation 1,742,167 47.7% 1,891,298 54.1% Salaries, wages and employee benefits 879,924 24.1% 764,484 21.9% Fuel and fuel taxes 234,229 6.4% 151,606 4.3% Depreciation and amortization 171,606 4.7% 141,254 4.0% Operating supplies and expenses 130,885 3.6% 98,035 2.8% Insurance and claims 124,546 3.4% 50,261 1.4% General and administrative expenses, net of asset dispositions 55,336 1.6% 52,955 1.6% Operating taxes and licenses 19,076 0.5% 15,974 0.5% Communication and utilities 9,905 0.3% 8,601 0.2% Total operating expenses 3,367,674 92.3% 3,174,468 90.8% Operating income 281,948 7.7% 322,503 9.2% Net interest expense 11,189 0.3% 9,697 0.3% Earnings before income taxes 270,759 7.4% 312,806 8.9% Income taxes 69,456 1.9% 70,597 2.0% Net earnings $ 201,303 5.5% $ 242,209 6.9% Average diluted shares outstanding 104,737 106,312 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.92 $ 2.28

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31 2022 2021 % Of % Of Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues $ 12,381,359 $ 10,915,442 Fuel surcharge revenues 2,432,640 1,252,860 Total operating revenues 14,813,999 100.0% 12,168,302 100.0% Operating expenses Rents and purchased transportation 7,392,179 49.9% 6,449,068 53.0% Salaries, wages and employee benefits 3,373,063 22.8% 2,761,680 22.7% Fuel and fuel taxes 931,710 6.3% 530,642 4.4% Depreciation and amortization 644,520 4.4% 557,093 4.6% Operating supplies and expenses 502,553 3.4% 369,294 3.0% Insurance and claims 318,123 2.1% 165,052 1.4% General and administrative expenses, net of asset dispositions 215,361 1.4% 195,616 1.5% Operating taxes and licenses 68,230 0.5% 59,462 0.5% Communication and utilities 36,707 0.2% 34,865 0.3% Total operating expenses 13,482,446 91.0% 11,122,772 91.4% Operating income 1,331,553 9.0% 1,045,530 8.6% Net interest expense 50,180 0.4% 45,758 0.4% Earnings before income taxes 1,281,373 8.6% 999,772 8.2% Income taxes 312,022 2.1% 238,966 1.9% Net earnings $ 969,351 6.5% $ 760,806 6.3% Average diluted shares outstanding 105,276 106,593 Diluted earnings per share $ 9.21 $ 7.14

Financial Information By Segment (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31 2022 2021 % Of % Of Amount Total Amount Total Revenue Intermodal $ 1,748,798 48% $ 1,574,174 45% Dedicated 880,210 24% 712,419 20% Integrated Capacity Solutions 496,197 14% 738,906 21% Truckload 275,550 7% 259,078 8% Final Mile Services 254,809 7% 221,907 6% Subtotal 3,655,564 100% 3,506,484 100% Intersegment eliminations (5,942 ) (0%) (9,513 ) 0% Consolidated revenue $ 3,649,622 100% $ 3,496,971 100% Operating income Intermodal $ 179,520 64% $ 195,337 61% Dedicated 75,784 27% 72,638 23% Integrated Capacity Solutions (2,872 ) (1%) 21,190 6% Truckload 16,916 6% 25,907 8% Final Mile Services 12,630 4% 7,442 2% Other (1) (30 ) 0% (11 ) 0% Operating income $ 281,948 100% $ 322,503 100% Twelve Months Ended December 31 2022 2021 % Of % Of Amount Total Amount Total Revenue Intermodal $ 7,021,565 47% $ 5,453,511 44% Dedicated 3,378,553 23% 2,578,322 21% Integrated Capacity Solutions 2,385,797 16% 2,537,684 21% Truckload 1,082,259 7% 795,850 7% Final Mile Services 979,991 7% 841,963 7% Subtotal 14,848,165 100% 12,207,330 100% Intersegment eliminations (34,166 ) (0%) (39,028 ) (0%) Consolidated revenue $ 14,813,999 100% $ 12,168,302 100% Operating income Intermodal $ 800,013 60% $ 602,540 58% Dedicated 345,159 26% 304,125 29% Integrated Capacity Solutions 59,225 4% 46,324 4% Truckload 92,410 7% 64,940 6% Final Mile Services 34,912 3% 27,909 3% Other (1) (166 ) 0% (308 ) 0% Operating income $ 1,331,553 100% $ 1,045,530 100% (1) Includes corporate support activity

Operating Statistics by Segment (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31 2022 2021 Intermodal Loads 503,340 509,264 Average length of haul 1,663 1,693 Revenue per load $ 3,474 $ 3,091 Average tractors during the period * 6,748 6,161 Tractors (end of period) * 6,696 6,194 Trailing equipment (end of period) 115,150 104,973 Average effective trailing equipment usage 105,314 102,926 Dedicated Loads 1,102,319 1,053,733 Average length of haul 166 160 Revenue per truck per week** $ 5,306 $ 4,879 Average trucks during the period*** 13,037 11,441 Trucks (end of period) *** 12,899 11,689 Trailing equipment (end of period) 28,322 28,822 Integrated Capacity Solutions Loads 267,989 364,620 Revenue per load $ 1,852 $ 2,027 Gross profit margin 15.6 % 12.2 % Employee count (end of period) 984 975 Approximate number of third-party carriers (end of period) 156,400 136,400 Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 revenue (millions) $ 307.6 $ 431.4 Truckload Loads 131,631 123,782 Average trailers during the period 14,395 10,524 Revenue per load $ 2,093 $ 2,093 Average length of haul 550 501 Tractors (end of period) Company-owned 620 734 Independent contractor 2,098 1,501 Total tractors 2,718 2,235 Trailers (end of period) 14,718 11,172 Final Mile Services Stops 1,290,856 1,450,208 Average trucks during the period*** 1,864 1,565 * Includes company-owned and independent contractor tractors ** Using weighted workdays *** Includes company-owned, independent contractor, and customer-owned trucks

Operating Statistics by Segment (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31 2022 2021 Intermodal Loads 2,068,278 1,984,834 Average length of haul 1,665 1,684 Revenue per load $ 3,395 $ 2,748 Average tractors during the period * 6,601 5,904 Tractors (end of period) * 6,696 6,194 Trailing equipment (end of period) 115,150 104,973 Average effective trailing equipment usage 107,319 98,798 Dedicated Loads 4,406,527 4,020,308 Average length of haul 165 161 Revenue per truck per week** $ 5,225 $ 4,719 Average trucks during the period*** 12,564 10,628 Trucks (end of period) *** 12,899 11,689 Trailing equipment (end of period) 28,322 28,822 Integrated Capacity Solutions Loads 1,231,334 1,326,979 Revenue per load $ 1,938 $ 1,912 Gross profit margin 14.7 % 11.8 % Employee count (end of period) 984 975 Approximate number of third-party carriers (end of period) 156,400 136,400 Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 revenue (millions) $ 1,521.1 $ 1,583.8 Truckload Loads 500,407 445,812 Average trailers during the period 12,798 9,299 Revenue per load $ 2,163 $ 1,785 Average length of haul 520 482 Tractors (end of period) Company-owned 620 734 Independent contractor 2,098 1,501 Total tractors 2,718 2,235 Trailers (end of period) 14,718 11,172 Final Mile Services Stops 5,432,627 6,413,680 Average trucks during the period*** 1,814 1,520 * Includes company-owned and independent contractor tractors ** Using weighted workdays *** Includes company-owned, independent contractor, and customer-owned trucks

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,927 $ 355,549 Accounts Receivable, net 1,528,075 1,506,619 Prepaid expenses and other 587,534 451,201 Total current assets 2,167,536 2,313,369 Property and equipment 7,999,480 6,680,316 Less accumulated depreciation 3,019,663 2,612,661 Net property and equipment 4,979,817 4,067,655 Other assets, net 594,988 413,324 $ 7,742,341 $ 6,794,348 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current debt $ - $ 355,972 Trade accounts payable 798,776 772,736 Claims accruals 452,149 307,210 Accrued payroll 188,252 190,950 Other accrued expenses 129,054 102,732 Total current liabilities 1,568,231 1,729,600 Long-term debt 1,261,738 945,257 Other long-term liabilities 369,314 256,233 Deferred income taxes 876,290 745,442 Stockholders' equity 3,666,768 3,117,816 $ 7,742,341 $ 6,794,348

Supplemental Data (unaudited) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Actual shares outstanding at end of period (000) 103,743 105,094 Book value per actual share outstanding at end of period $ 35.34 $ 29.67 Twelve Months Ended December 31 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities (000) $ 1,776,882 $ 1,223,898 Net capital expenditures (000) $ 1,431,895 $ 877,018

