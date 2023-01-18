China Electric Two-wheelers Export Report 2022: In 2021, China Exported 22.875 Million Electric Two-wheelers, up 27.5% y-o-y, and Exported $5.28 Billion, up 50.7% y-o-y - Outlook to 2032

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on China's Electric Two-wheelers Export 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Electric two-wheelers are also called electric bicycles, and China is the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of two-wheeled electric vehicles. Since the electric two-wheelers produced in China have the advantages of high cost performance and wide variety, the export volume of Chinese electric two-wheelers has been increasing in recent years.

In 2021, China exported 22.875 million electric two-wheelers, up 27.5% year-on-year, and exported US$5.28 billion, up 50.7% year-on-year. According to the publisher's analysis, in the first three quarters of 2022, China exported 13.044 million electric two-wheelers, down 22.6% year-on-year, and exported US$4.23 billion, up 9.3% year-on-year.

In 2021, China exported electric two-wheelers to a total of 193 countries and regions. According to the publisher's analysis, China's major export destinations for electric two-wheelers by volume are the United States, the Netherlands, Canada, Germany and France. In 2021, China exported 9.411 million electric two-wheelers to the U.S., accounting for 41.1% of the total export volume and US$1.52 billion, or 28.7% of the total export value.

The publisher analyzes that the average export price of China's electric two-wheelers in 2018-2022 generally shows a change trend of first decreasing and then increasing. 2018-2020, the unit price of electric two-wheelers exports decreases slightly and remains roughly in the price range of US$195-210 per unit. 2020-2022, the unit price of electric two-wheelers exports increases year by year in the first three quarters. 2022, in the first three quarters, the China's average export price of electric two-wheelers was US$324.6 per unit, up 41.3% year-on-year.

In 2021, the average export price of China's electric two-wheelers is US$231.0 per unit. The publisher analysis shows that among the top ten destinations of China's electric two-wheelers, the average unit price of electric two-wheelers exported to the United States is the lowest at US$161.1 per unit, and the average unit price of electric two-wheelers exported to South Korea is the highest at US$472.1 per unit.

In the global environment of energy saving and emission reduction, the market demand for electric two-wheelers has increased greatly. China is the world's largest two-wheeled vehicle production base, and the vast overseas market provides new opportunities for China's electric two-wheeled vehicle exports, which The publisher expects will further expand in 2023-2032.

Topics covered:

China's Electric Two-wheelers Export Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Electric Two-wheelers Export?

Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Electric Two-wheelers Export Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Electric Two-wheelers Export

What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Electric Two-wheelers Export during 2023-2032?

What is the Expected Revenue of China's Electric Two-wheelers Export during 2023-2032?

What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Electric Two-wheelers Export Market?

Which Segment of China's Electric Two-wheelers Export is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Electric Two-wheelers Export?

Key Topics Covered:

1. 2018-2022 China Electric Two-wheelers Export Analysis

1.1 Scale of China's Electric Two-wheelers Exports

1.1.1. Export Volume of China's Electric Two-wheelers

1.1.2. Export Value of China's Electric Two-wheelers

1.1.3. China's Export Price of Electric Two-wheelers

1.2 China's Main Export Destinations of Electric Two-wheelers

1.2.1. By Export Volume

1.2.2. By Export Value

2. 2018-2022 China Electric Motorcycle Export Analysis

2.1 Electric Motorcycle Export Volume

2.2 Electric Motorcycle Export Value

2.3. Electric Motorcycle Export Price

2.4. Electric Motorcycle Export Sources

2.4.1. By Export Volume

2.4.2. By Export Value

3. 2018-2022 China Electric Moped Export Analysis

3.1 Electric Moped Export Volume

3.2. Electric Moped Export Value

3.3. Electric Moped Export Price

3.4 Electric Moped Exports by Source

3.4.1. By Export Volume

3.4.2. By Export Value

4. 2018-2022 China Electric Bicycle Export Analysis

4.1. Export Volume of Electric Bicycle

4.2. Export Value of Electric Bicycle

4.3. Export Price of Electric Bicycle

4.4 Export Sources of Electric Bicycles

4.4.1. By Export Volume

4.4.2. By Export Value

5. 2018-2022 China's Electric Two-wheeled Vehicle Major Export Destinations Analysis

5.1 Export Analysis of Electric Two-wheelers from the United States

5.2. Netherlands Electric Two-wheelers Export Analysis

5.3. Canada's Electric Two-wheelers Export Analysis

5.4 Germany Electric two-wheelers Export Analysis

5.5. France's Electric Two-wheelers Export Analysis

5.6. Other Electric Two-wheelers Export Analysis

6. China's Export Outlook for Electric Two-wheelers, 2023-2032

6.1 Factors Affecting China's Electric Two-wheeled Vehicle Exports

6.1.1 Favorable Factors

6.1.2. Unfavorable Factors

6.2. China's Electric Two-wheelers Export Forecast, 2023-2032

6.2.1. Export Volume Forecast

6.2.2. Major Export Destinations Forecast

6.2.3. Major Export Types of Electric Two-wheelers Forecast

