2023 Western Channel and UK-Ireland Freight Stats Monthly Updates Service Featuring DFDS, P&O, Brittany Ferries, Irish Ferries, Stena Line, & Seatruck

Freightstat shows monthly and annual data on freight units (i.e., Accompanied and unaccompanied trailers and lorries) for the Short Sea, Western Channel and UK-Ireland (Northern, Central and Southern) routes.

Data shows accompanied and unaccompanied trailers/trucks for UK Continent routes and total units for UK Ireland, plus quarterly and annual data from the Department for Transport.

Methodology

Each month ferry operators are sent out a standard email requesting their data. Data is sent back to the publisher then entered into a master spreadsheet.

Depending on the ferry operator, the author is supplied with monthly data on total freight units and the number of sailings/crossings.

Data is also collected from Eurotunnel, Department for Transport and the Irish Statistics Office to present a rounded picture of the market.

Deliverables

Each month subscribers are sent a pdf report showing comparisons between the current market and the previous year. Comparisons are made on a year-to-date and latest month basis.

Subscribers also receive an associated spreadsheet showing the summary data that appears in the pdf report, plus monthly data for the past 2 to 3 years.

Summary

Latest Trends

Annual Trends

Quarterly Trends

Monthly Review: UK-Continent

Monthly Review: UK-Ireland

Individual Routes

Data for each ferry company and each route serviced, analysed by the main routes (UK-Continent, UK-Ireland broken down by key channels).

Companies Mentioned

DFDS

P & O

Brittany Ferries

Irish Ferries

Stena Line

Seatruck

