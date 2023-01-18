Submit Release
The Countdown is On! Set To Open This Spring, Zellers Unveils The First 25 Locations For Its Store Experience inside Hudson's Bay Stores

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - 2023 has arrived, and with it, Zellers on the horizon. The beloved Canadian brand is thrilled to announce the planned locations for its first 25 Zellers store experiences within Hudson's Bay. Opening in communities across the country, the brick-and-mortar locations will complement the first-ever Zellers.ca ecommerce site, ultimately bringing Zellers to nearly every community in Canada.

Customers will be greeted with a thoughtful selection of design-led products across home decor, toys, baby, apparel and pets, housed within Zellers' signature red and white that will guide customers along in their retail journey. To stay in the loop, beginning today shoppers can sign up for updates on Zellers.ca – the future home of Zellers' fully integrated e-commerce platform.

At launch, the Zellers experience within Hudson's Bay will be between 8,000 - 10,000 sq ft., depending on location. The Zellers in-store experience and Zellers.ca are planned to launch simultaneously.

Zellers launch communities:

British Columbia

  • Pacific Centre, Downtown Vancouver
  • Aberdeen Mall, Kamloops
  • Guildford Town Centre, Surrey
  • 7 Oaks Shopping Centre, Abbotsford

Aberta

  • Kingsway Garden Mall, Edmonton
  • Medicine Hat Mall, Medicine Hat
  • Sunridge Mall, Calgary

Saskatchewan

Manitoba

Ontario

  • Erin Mills, Mississauga
  • Burlington Mall, Burlington
  • White Oaks Mall, London
  • Scarborough Town Centre , Scarborough
  • Pen Centre Shopping Plaza, St. Catharines
  • Cambridge Centre, Cambridge
  • Rideau Center, Ottawa
  • St. Laurent Center, Ottawa
  • Cataraqui Town Centre , Kingston

Quebec

  • Place Rosemère, Rosemère
  • Galeries d'Anjou, Ville Anjou
  • Carrefour de l'Estrie, Sherbrooke
  • Les Promenades Gatineau, Gatineau
  • Les Galeries de la Capitale, Quebec City

Nova Scotia

  • Micmac Mall, Dartmouth
  • Mayflower Shopping Mall, Sydney

ABOUT ZELLERS

One of HBC's most beloved brands, Zellers holds a special place in Canada's maple leaf-shaped heart. And now, with a brand spankin' new zellers.ca website and 25 locations (to start!) within Hudson's Bay stores across the country, customers can expect a helpful, playful shopping experience packed full of low prices day in, day out. With a core focus on design and value - and a hint of the nostalgia that Canadians know and love -  Zellers is gearing up to become the new go-to, from lifestyle to home and almost everything in between. 

