Smart Toilet Market Size ($11.62 Billion by 2028) is Growing at 11.4% CAGR | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The global smart toilet market growth is driven by rising adoption of smart technologies for residential applications, growing demand for smart water-saving solutions and increasing installations of smart toilets in commercial spaces.

Global Smart Toilet Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 6.08 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 11.62 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 11.4% from 2022-2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 158 No. of Tables 83 No. of Charts & Figures 81 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product Type, Connectivity Type, and End User Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered OVE Decors ULC, Ningbo Shunjie Sanitary Ware Co Ltd, Dyconn Faucet, Fullest LLC, Roca Sanitario SA, Coma Intelligent Technology Co Ltd, Kohler Co, Wellis Magyarorszag Zrt, Caroma Industries Ltd, Lixil Corp Key Research Capabilities Global Market Assessment, Business Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Regional and Country Level Market Analysis, Market Entry Strategies, Market Dynamics, Risk and Return Assessments, Pricing Analysis, Market Size and Forecasting, Company Profiling, Value Chain Analysis, Expansion Strategies, SWOT Analysis, New Product Development Global Smart Toilet Market Forecast to 2028 - Latest COVID-19 Analysis https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00015331/







Global Smart Toilet Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Lixil Corp, TOTO Ltd., Roca Sanitario SA, Kohler Co, and Duravit AG are a few key smart toilet market players operating across the world. During this study, several other market players were analyzed to get a holistic view of the smart toilet market size and its ecosystem.

In 2022: TOTO showcased its cutting-edge high-tech bathroom products, revolutionary technologies, and AI-enabled wellness toilet concept at CES 2022.

In 2021: The Roca Group, a world leader in designing, producing, and marketing products for the bathroom space, strengthened its position as a global operator with the acquisition of the German manufacturer Sanit, specializing in sanitaryware installation systems.





The installation of smart toilets is rising at an exponential rate owing to the surging construction of shopping complexes, multiplexes, restaurants, and hotels. With continuous advancements in technologies, smart homes are being designed with a greater focus on ergonomics to bring ease to the lives of people. The concept of smart homes is increasing the procurement of smarter products, including smart toilets. Various leading brands are focused on designing sleek smart toilets with seamless aesthetics.

Besides providing an aesthetic appearance to bathrooms, smart toilets have built-in features such as advanced flush options, overflow-proof settings, remote control functions, emergency flush systems, bidet sprayers with customizable controls, automatic flushing systems, slow-close lids, nightlights, deodorizers with activated carbon, and others. In addition, smart toilets are built with a self-cleaning ability that automates the disinfection of toilet seats. Toto, one of the biggest smart toilet companies, provides a smart toilet with an electrolyzed water feature that sanitizes water before it enters the toilet bowl. The adoption of smart toilets is high in Japan, European countries, and Australia. Various features such as temperature control seats, Bluetooth and MP3 connectivity, integrated dryers, and adjustable water pulsating settings are adding to the popularity of smart toilets across the residential and commercial sectors. To use water efficiently, smart toilets have been installed in most of the Japanese restaurants, hotels, rest stops, and bus stations. In the US, a greater emphasis is being put on making people aware of smart toilets, investing in better marketing channels and ideas, and reducing prices of smart toilets by attaining economies of scale. The demand for smart toilets among Americans is projected to grow without much resistance in the coming years, as the US has been a technologically advanced country. These factors are expected to contribute to the smart toilet market growth.





Smart Toilet Market: Product Type Overview

Based on product type, the smart toilet market size is segmented into wall hung toilet, close-coupled, single floor standing toilet, one-piece toilet, and others. The single floor standing toilet segment accounted for the largest share in the market in 2021. Single floor standing toilets are most widely installed across residential and commercial spaces. Moreover, one of the major factors driving the installation of single floor standing toilets is increasing demand for easy to install and low cost smart toilet products that can accommodate and provide better user experience with premium facilities. Moreover, the rising shipments of single floor standing toilets from major smart toilet manufacturers across different regions is another major factor supporting the global smart toilet market growth in the single floor standing toilet segment.

Key Findings of Study:

Europe accounted for the largest share in the global smart toilet market in 2021. The increasing adoption of smart home solutions across Europe with the rising disposable income and enhanced lifestyle of the urban population is encouraging the demand for smart toilets across the region. According to the European Standards, toilet flushes are limited to use 6L or less water per flush. Thus, stringent government regulations across Europe to conserve water to combat the rising water crisis are driving the growth of the market in the region.

The smart toilet market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028. The presence of numerous smart toilet manufacturers across the region who are focused on constant product innovation and development is expected to propel the growth of the regional market during the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing technological adoption across households and high urbanization rate across APAC would boost the demand for smart toilets in the coming years.





Smart Toilet Market: Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the manufacturing & construction, electronics & semiconductors, and other major industries. The pandemic has also disrupted the supply chain across these industries. Also, many smart toilet installation and upgradation projects were delayed in FY 2020 due to challenges such as labor unavailability, stringent company operation regulations, lockdown measures, and shifted government focus from development to COVID-19 outbreak crisis management. Also, the consumption of water across residential applications witnessed significant growth due to lockdown restrictions that compelled people to stay at home. In addition, the concerns related to hygiene and health safety have generated awareness among the end users regarding the adoption of contactless and smart toilet systems. Such factors have positively impacted the deployment of smart toilet systems across the world.





