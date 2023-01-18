Herborium® Group Inc, Shareholder Update Letter (Part 1)

Increased Revenues and Reduced Debt (through retiring Notes) in 2022 Establish the Foundation for the Company’s Transformative Growth in 2023

Houston, Texas, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Herborium® Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: HBRM ), www.Herborium.com , www.acnease.com a Botanical Therapeutics® Company and the provider of proprietary all botanical medicinal products (Botanical Therapeutics®) and interactive advanced content platform targeting dermatological and other health and wellness concerns, shares a Shareholders Update Letter Part 1 from the CEO, Dr. Agnes Olszewski.

To Our Valued Shareholders

As the most difficult two years in a history of our Nation, communities and businesses, marked by Covid pandemic can finally be seen in the rear mirror we are collectively facing new challenges and new opportunities both in the USA and on the world stage. This is why I feel it is important to provide a separate update on the 2022 and Corporate Milestones we achieved, and than –in a separate document share our plans, strategies and opportunities for 2023 and beyond.

We at Herborium feel that in a world full of uncertainties it is appropriate to share updates on the solid foundation we built to enable the Company to adapt to the changing environment encountered in 2022, and to secure our ability to evolve and grow to assure continuous increases in shareholders value. In Shareholders Update Part 2 we will present our plans for 2023

2022 Milestones

Keeping The Course: Despite the disruptions and dislocations caused by the Covid epidemic, Herborium® was able to not merely survive but actually advance its programs during these challenging times. We harnessed two major trends resulted from the pandemic that are here to stay: a). the growing use of technology in all aspects of life including healthcare, wellness and beauty (Herborium’s present market sectors), b). growing interest in natural, holistic and integrated approach to all aspects of healthcare (Including health, wellness and beauty) . These values have been represented by and powered Herborium’s® Mission since the Company’s inception.

Growing Revenues: Herborium’s® financial results improved. Our revenues grew 8.5% in comparison to 2021 surpassing the $1 Million threshold. All four quarters this year were profitable thanks to further reduction in the operational costs.

No Dilution: Furthermore -the growth was self perpetuated without any further dilution.

Debt Reduction: Company’s efforts to reduce debt was achieved by over $110,000 in retired friendly Notes. As a micro-cap company this prevented the issuance of hundred of millions of new shares.

Company Ranking: In 2022 Herborium was the subject of a positive Research Report by the Independent Financial Analyst . In addition, HBRM has been classified as the highest tier company on OTC and has been qualified among the most desirable trading tickers on OTC due to its historical and continued commitment to compliance, ease of electronic stock management and clean regulatory records.

New Products: As a part of our commitment to continue to satisfy consumer needs and improve profitability – the Company commenced a complicated process of developing a second generation of AcnEase its lead acne and Rosace Botanical Therapeutic®. We expect to complete this process in 2023. This next generation, all natural product should provide for more convenient pattern of use, lower cost ( higher margin) and broader application options.

Entering the Artificial Intelligence(AI) Medical, Wellness and Beauty Space: As Covid Pandemic accelerated some specific healthcare , consumer and technology trends, specifically the personalization and individualization of information, diagnosis and advisement as well as marketing use of AI technology, Herborium enter this space in 2022 through partnering with ADRECOM INC. an innovative, multinational technology group specializing in developing propriety AI technologies to create a muti-faced, proprietary AI marketing and counseling platform in the space of skin health, wellness and beauty focus on the natural medicinal ingredients and know how. The first stage of designing this platform was completed and is ready for launch and testing in 2023.

ESG: 2022 saw a further increased focus on the ‘environmental, social, and governance’ (“ESG”) movement, though this far from new to us here at Herborium. As a woman-led company offering natural, environmentally sustainable solutions that provides value for a diverse group of stakeholders, ‘ESG’ has always been part of our ‘DNA’

Investors Relations : We have marked 2022 by more tweets , press releases and on going communication with Shareholders that in the previous years. As there is always place for improvement, we are certainly committed to further improve those efforts in 2023.

The Second Part of The Shareholders Letter will be released sbefore the end of January and will focus on the 2023 opportunities, plans and strategies

