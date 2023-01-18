U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert to Speak on Energy Policy at Heartland Institute Climate Conference on Feb. 24

The 15th International Conference on Climate Change hosted by The Heartland Institute will feature more than 40 speakers, including Boebert, who is on the House Natural Resources Committee

/EIN News/ -- Arlington Heights, IL, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- January 18, 2023 – U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) a member of the House Resources Committee, will be a featured keynote speaker at the 15th International Conference on Climate Change, being held in Orlando, FL from Feb. 23-25, 2023.

From the green energy boondoggles in the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” in the United States, to the ongoing wind-power disaster in Germany, and threats of energy cuts in the winter in the UK, the climate policy “solutions” are a real and growing problem for the people of the world. Why are we making life poorer and more miserable for most of the people on the planet when there is no climate crisis?

These issues and more will be discussed by scientists and policy experts at the only conference of its kind that takes a data-driven, realist approach to what is actually causing climate change and what (if anything) humans can do about it.

What: 15th International Conference on Climate Change (website)

When: February 24-25, 2023

Where: Hilton Lake Buena Vista, Orlando, Florida

The Heartland Institute is the leading global think tank working with world-renowned scientists and policy experts–on a regular basis, and at our previous 14 conferences–who look at the data and do not see human activity causing an “existential” climate crisis. At this conference, you will hear that data-based, scientific case, why the scientific method must be restored, why the alarmist narrative must be broken, and why “green energy” is already unnecessarily causing the destruction of freedom and prosperity across the globe.

Boebert, currently scheduled to speak at around 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 24, joins other prominent elected officials or federal appointees as speakers, including:

Marlo Oaks, state treasurer of Utah. He is expected to speak about fighting the ESG (environment, social, and governance) movement in the states.

Jeff Clark, former Assistant Attorney General of the Environment & Natural Resources Division of the U.S. Justice Department in the Trump administration. He is expected to speak about legal fights against the radical Biden climate and energy agenda.

ABOUT THE CONFERENCE STRUCTURE

Thursday, February 23 features a welcoming cocktail reception for speakers and attendees (closed press). The two full days of programming for the conference begin with a keynote plenary breakfast session at 8 a.m. Friday, February 24 and ends with a keynote plenary dinner session on the evening of Saturday, February 25. The schedule includes six keynote sessions and two concurrent breakout tracks covering climate science, energy, and global policy initiatives.

Press have full access to all public areas of the conference. Interviews with individual speakers can be arranged by Heartland Institute staff.

This is Heartland’s 15th International Conference on Climate Change since 2008. These events have attracted extensive international attention and some 5,500 attendees to the debate taking place in the scientific community over the causes, extent, and consequences of climate change.

The Heartland Institute is a national nonprofit organization founded in 1984 and headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Its mission is to discover, develop, and promote free-market solutions to social and economic problems. For more information, visit our website or call 312/377-4000.

