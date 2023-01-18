MamaSezz Foods and Shapa Announce Partnership to Personalize Weight Loss with Cutting Edge Science for Results that Last
MamaSezz & Shapa announce a partnership, bringing AI enhancements to the Weight Loss Program to make long-term weight loss more attainable.
Prepared healthy meals and revolutionary personalized data for weight loss.”BRATTLEBORO, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MamaSezz, the leading whole food plant-based meal delivery company in the nation, and Shapa, the revolutionary numberless scale and AI weight loss program, today announced a partnership to make long-term weight loss more attainable with exciting new technological enhancements to the MamaSezz Guaranteed Weight Loss Bundle.
— Meg Donahue
The best-selling Guaranteed Weight Loss Program is a science-backed plan designed by dietitians to help people lose weight and keep it off with ready-made whole food plant-based meal delivery and online support. The average weight loss for participants is between 12 and 18 pounds a month. Shapa was created by behavior economist, professor, and TED speaker Dan Ariely to help people learn more effective ways to form and keep healthy habits. The scale captures weight, bone density, and muscle mass. It connects to a mobile app and provides a numberless reading based on a five-point scale which helps users gauge where they’re at in their weight loss journey and course-correct as needed. 95% of Shapa’s members are able to maintain healthy and stress-free weight management.
This partnership will combine optimal nutrition from MamaSezz with Shapa’s smart technology and psychology to make long-term weight loss and behavior changes even easier with technology that adapts the right program to fit your weight loss goals.
“Losing weight for good requires unhooking from unhealthy foods and understanding how to change your behavior. The personalized data and insights from Shapa combined with MamaSezz plant-based meals will help you lose weight and keep it off. It’s a game-changer” says Meg Donahue, co-founder at MamaSezz.
“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Mamasezz This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide the world with the necessary programs to live a healthy life. We are confident in the combination of a nutrition plan and meals powered by Mamasezz paired with Shapa's innovative approach to weight management to produce incredible health outcomes. We are excited to see what the future holds and we look forward to working closely with mamasezz to bring new and innovative health solutions to our customers.”
says Clayton Key, Vice President of Business Development Shapa
As a result of this partnership, participants of the MamaSezz Guaranteed Weight Loss Program will receive the following:
One week of ready-made whole food plant-based meals from MamaSezz
FREE revolutionary numberless Shapa scale
1-month subscription to the Shapa app
Personalized real data to reach weight loss and health goals faster
This limited-time promotion is available on MamaSezz.com from January 11 through February 19, 2023. The Guaranteed Weight Loss Bundle + FREE Shapa scale and app is $189 USD (a $288 value). Free shipping is offered on all orders. Once the promotion ends, MamaSezz will be offering the Shapa scale as an add-on for a discounted price of $20 ($99 value).
Shapa: We build digital tools to change behavior and health, out of a deep understanding of human nature and technology. For more information about Shapa, please visit https://myshapa.com.
MamaSezz: We make exceptional easy-to-use whole food plant-based products, to help improve and maintain excellent health. For more information about MamaSezz, please visit https://www.mamasezz.com.
