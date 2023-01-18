Blockmate Ventures Announces Listing on OTCQB in the United States

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and AMSTERDAM, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockmate Ventures Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) a digital payments and Web3 incubator is pleased to announce that after a successful application process, the Company's common shares ("Shares") will begin trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol "MATEF". This move will provide investors in the U.S. with easy access to Blockmate's growing digital payments and blockchain businesses, which have strong potential for growth.



The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and provides investors with a premium market for their securities in the United States. Blockmate Shares will continue to be listed and traded on the TSX under the symbol "MATE", and will continue to trade under the symbol 8MH1 on the German Frankfurt Exchange.

Justin Rosenberg, CEO of Blockmate commented, “With a market cap of just over USD$2 million, Blockmate presents a unique opportunity for investors in the United States to gain exposure to a growing digital payments business and a range of blockchain businesses being incubated that are well positioned to grow once the crypto winter is over.

“Midpoint, which is 100% owned by Blockmate, is currently generating USD$250k revenue per annum with zero marketing to date. Building on this momentum, we have commenced discussions with global payment companies to utilise Midpoint’s licences in the UK, Hong Kong and Canada with the aim of expanding Midpoint into international banking and payment services.

For investors in the United States seeking early-stage exposure to progressive payments businesses, it will be easier to buy Blockmate shares.

“By gaining access to a larger pool of investors, we believe the OTCQB listing will enhance Blockmate’s trading liquidity and create more exposure for the businesses within the portfolio,” added Rosenberg.

Investors can learn more about businesses in the Blockmate portfolio and plans for 2023 in this brief CEO update: https://youtu.be/XcHdJcGfvg8

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures is a digital payments and Web3 incubator. In 2013 it launched Midpoint, an FX business with payment licences in the UK, Canada and Hong Kong. As well as growing Midpoint, Blockmate is focused on building businesses that utilise blockchain technology and decentralization to provide greater utility, accessibility and sustainability around everyday services. Working with prospective Founders, projects in incubation can benefit from the Blockmate ecosystem that offers tech, services, integrations, digital assets, and advisory to accelerate the incubation of projects towards monetization.

The leadership team at Blockmate Ventures have built successful tech companies from the Dotcom era through to the social media era and view Web3 technology as the vehicle for a democratised future. Learn more about being a Blockmate at: www.blockmate.com .

Blockmate welcomes investors to join the Company’s mailing list for the latest updates and industry research by subscribing at: https://www.blockmate.com/subscribe

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dom Carosa (Executive Director)

+1-888-218-6863

https://twitter.com/DomCarosa

For further information contact:

Justin Rosenberg, CEO

Blockmate Ventures Inc

justin@blockmate.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on the assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Raindrop disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.