Drone Camera Market Share Worth $27.48 Billion, Globally, by 2028 - Continuous Innovations in the Drone Industry | Exclusive Study by The Insight Partners

The global drone camera market size is expected to grow from USD 5.43 billion in 2021 to USD 27.48 billion by 2028; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 20.6% from 2022 to 2028.

According to The Insight Partners, " Drone Camera Market Size, Share, Growth and Global Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Embedded Camera, Infrared Camera, and Thermal Camera), Application (Photography and Videography, Thermal Imaging, and Surveillance and Mapping), Resolution (Below 12 MP, 12–20 MP, 20–32 MP, and Above 32 MP), End User (Entertainment and Media, Defense and Law Enforcement, Transport and Logistics, Construction, and Others), and Geography"; The global drone camera market growth is fuelled by rising demand for drones in defense and commercial applications, continuous innovations in the drone industry and increase in the adoption of digital solutions.





Global Drone Camera Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 5.43 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 27.48 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 20.6% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 150 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Application, Resolution, End User, and Geography Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Drone Camera Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Workswell; Canon Inc.; Controp Precision Technologies Ltd.; Kappa optronics GmbH; BaySpec, Inc.; FLIR Teledyne, Inc.; Homeland Surveillance & Electronics, LLC; Adorama; Octopus ISR Systems; and Phase One are among the key players operating in the drone camera market.

In April 2022 : GoPro launched Hero 10 Black Bones camera, a stripped-down version of the flagship Hero 10 Black camera. Weighing only 54 g, this camera has been purpose-built to be installed on a first-person-view (FPV) drone. It is equipped with the same image sensor and GP2 processor as that of the Hero 10 Black.

In July 2021 : Auterion (an open-source software and hardware company) entered into a strategic partnership with the thermal imaging company—Workswell. The partnership aimed to integrate Workswell's thermal imaging cameras with Auterion’s Open Source platform. Therefore, this partnership has become a major factor boosting the drone camera market growth.





Impact of COVID-19 on Global Drone Camera Market Growth:



The drone camera market experienced a moderate impact of a global health crisis. Governments across different countries opted for drone cameras to keep surveillance and track mass gatherings. Moreover, drone camera was largely used by the local authorities for broadcasting information about lockdowns, street surveillance, policing, and maintaining COVID-19 prevention measures or related information. Furthermore, travel limitations, trade restrictions, and shutdowns of manufacturing units eventually disrupted the supply chain of goods, resulting in instability in cash flow and availability of very few workers, which led to the crash of cash flow margins of shareholders in the global drone camera market.

The drone camera market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The major factor accelerating the growth of the drone camera market in North America is the growing expansion of financial resources allocated to the defense industry in the region. Moreover, there is a massive demand for drones, mainly across commercial areas, for different uses such as weather analysis, forecasting, surveillance, defense usage, and inspection. Garmin Ltd.; FLIR Systems, Inc.; and GoPro, Inc. are among the key players operating in the region.





Global Drone Camera Market – Regional Insights:

In Europe, drone camera manufacturing companies cater to diversified use cases such as mapping, aerial photography, surveillance, data collection, and video and photography recording. Due to technological advancements in electronics and payload, corporate houses and other industrial companies are using drones integrated with thermal imaging cameras for emergency preparedness and hazard identification, which subsequently accelerates the market growth in the region.

Countries in Asia Pacific largely adopt drone cameras for surveillance purposes ensuring safety while promoting lawful trade and travel at country borders and disputed areas. In addition, drones are widely used in several emergency management situations, such as to plan rescue operations, record the status of the situation, and reach vulnerable areas. Moreover, rapid expansion in the usage of drones in various industries, such as construction, real estate, manufacturing, insurance, and tourism, is becoming a major trend in the region. The growth of the media & entertainment industry is anticipated to accelerate the expansion of the drone camera market in the coming years.

In Latin America, the demand for drone cameras is growing notably mainly for agriculture, surveying, and delivery purposes. There is an increasing awareness of drone camera potential, and investments in drone technology continue to expand in the region. Despite similar interests and growing demand for drone cameras, the region poses unique challenges for international stakeholders looking forward to providing drone camera products and services.

Drone Camera Market: Application Overview

Based on application, the drone camera market is further segmented into photography and videography, thermal imaging, and surveillance and mapping. The surveillance and mapping segment dominated the drone camera market in 2021. Drones with cameras are often used for surveillance to determine damage or loss in areas affected by natural calamities or human-caused disasters, as they offer significant advantages such as better quality images and ease of use for security purposes.









