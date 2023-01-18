Zoe Financial Announces Its New Innovative Wealth Platform

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoe Financial is the platform where affluent clients find, hire, and grow their wealth with trusted financial advisors. Today, the company announced the public launch of the Zoe Wealth Platform. This innovative and powerful tool allows clients to open investment accounts instantly while working with a financial advisor. In addition, the platform features account funding, automated rebalancing, and commission-free fractional trading.

Zoe, recognized as one of Fast Company's 2022 Most Innovative Companies, aims to reduce the current friction clients and advisors face. The startup created a modern digital investment platform exclusively designed for affluent clients that work with a financial advisor. Unlike existing platforms, Zoe integrates the entire end-to-end journey through one seamless experience.

Other investment platforms have bolted-on experiences that lead to countless frustration points and a disjointed experience for consumers and advisors. Consumers want to be one click away from working with a financial advisor they can trust. From finding and hiring a vetted advisor via the Find An Advisor Tool to having their portfolio professionally managed on the platform, consumers will find a fully digital and transparent experience with Zoe.

"Most wealth platforms today were built decades ago. It just wasn't technologically feasible to create a turnkey wealth management platform that allows collaboration and execution. Growing your wealth is tough, Zoe makes it easy. We've married what already exists with the new technology that allows for a seamless collaborative experience," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA, Zoe Financial, CEO and founder.

"The Zoe Wealth Platform enables clients to gain a greater understanding and control over their wealth," says Dillon Ferguson, Zoe's VP of Product. "Advisors can craft bespoke portfolios or tap into the expertise of industry leaders like BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street." Zoe Financial has already added $2.5 billion in AUM to its investment platform.

Tony Schmitt, President and CEO at GreenUp Wealth, a nationwide RIA firm with $380 million in Assets Under Management, said, "A modern client requires a modern platform from beginning to end. Zoe has reimagined the client experience and created a platform that will allow advisors to reach a new generation of investors. GreenUp is beyond excited to partner with Zoe to help a new generation navigate the challenges of an increasingly complex financial landscape." Advisors on the Zoe Wealth Platform have access to features like digital account opening, instant cash funding, and automated rebalancing. As a result, advisors can manage their clients' investments with a modern, user-friendly digital experience.

Zoe has partnered with Apex Fintech Solutions (https://apexfintechsolutions.com/) to offer custody and clearing solutions as part of the platform buildout. With this partnership, Zoe offers commission-free, fractional trading across most U.S.-listed securities (including individual stocks and exchange-traded securities) and commission-free trading across 30,000+ U.S.-domiciled mutual funds.

As Rajesh Gaur, CFA, Head of Investments at Zoe Financial, stated, "Fractional trading allows the client accounts to be as fully invested as possible without the need to trade whole shares. Ultimately, it helps advisors effectively manage the portfolio risk and clients achieve their financial goals." Before Zoe, Gaur was VP of Investments and Head of Trading at RobustWealth, where he gained extensive experience building a fintech platform. Previously, as Vice President at Merrill Lynch, Gaur was a key team member that built out Merrill Edge. At Zoe, Gaur spearheads the Investments group and creates financial tools for advisors and consumers to use through their Zoe experience.

Experience the future of wealth management with Zoe Financial and the Zoe Wealth Platform. To learn more about the platform, visit https://zoefin.com/wealth-platform/.

About Zoe

Zoe was founded with one mission: to accelerate wealth creation through exceptional client experience and innovative technology. Through Zoe's platform, you will connect with Zoe-Certified Financial Advisors across the United States based on your unique financial situation and objectives. Zoe's thoughtfully curated network of trusted financial advisors includes only the top 5% in the country.

Contact Information:

Press Inquiries: Alexandra Rodriguez Correales

(213) 325-6697

press@zoefin.com

Address:

Zoe Financial

One Dock 72 Way

Brooklyn, New York 11205

United States

