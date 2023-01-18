Clarity Files Drill Permit Application for Lithium381 Project

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarity Metals Corp. (“Clarity” or the “Company”) (CSE: CMET, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G0) is pleased to report it has submitted a drill permit application after receiving positive preliminary resistivity results from a recently completed IP/Resistivity survey over a portion of the Lithium381 property (see Clarity news release dated January 17, 2023) (the “Property”) located in Quebec adjacent to Allkem Limited’s James Bay Lithium Property.

The drill permit includes locations for 27 drill pads. The Company has begun planning a drilling program which will be further constrained as results of additional geophysical and remote sensing surveys are received. The drilling permit is laid out to test a target interpreted from preliminary results from a recently completed IP/Resistivity survey which identified a 1.5 km EW-oriented area of relative high resistivity values (Figure 1).

James Rogers CEO of Clarity comments: “We are please to be progressing our exploration efforts and to have filed a permit application that would enable us to drill test the recently identified resistivity target on the Lithium381 project.”





Figure 1 Preliminary resistivity results on Lithium381 Project and Allkem Limited’s 2008 IP Resistivity survey in the area of their open pit. Note the surveys are at different scales.



The Lithium381 Property

The Property is located in Northern Quebec, Canada, approximately 3 km from the James Bay Road and the service station at KM381 which provides infrastructure to the local area.

The 21 mineral claims comprising the 1107 ha property are contiguous with Allkem Limited’s James Bay Lithium Property hosting a deposit with Indicated resources of 40.8 Mt @1.40% Li 2 O. The James Bay Lithium deposit is a lithium bearing pegmatite, which is slated to start construction in Q1 2023. (Source: Allkem Feasibility Study filed by Allkem on SEDAR on January 11, 2022). See Figure 2.

The Property has not previously been explored for lithium bearing pegmatites but is underlain primarily by amphibolite facies metasedimentary and minor metavolcanic rocks of the Lower Eastmain Group of the Eastmain Greenstone belt in the northeastern part of the Superior Province; the same host rocks of the adjacent James Bay Lithium Deposit.

Quebec has become a favourable jurisdiction for critical mineral exploration investment with its ‘2030 Plan for a Green Economy’ targeting a reduction in carbon emissions as well as its ‘Plan for Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals (2020-2025)’ which includes commitments to share financial risk and plans to improve infrastructure for projects in Northern Quebec.

Clarity recently entered into an option agreement to earn an undivided 50% right, title, ownership and beneficial interest of the Lithium381 Property from Genius Metals Inc., an arm’s length public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) (See Clarity news release of Dec 7, 2022).





Figure 2 Location of Lithium381 Project showing nearby properties and total pit outline on Allkem’s James Bay Lithium Project from the Allkem Feasibility Study.



Qualified Person



Mr. Rory Kutluoglu P. Geo., a member of the advisory board and a consultant of the Company, is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

About Clarity



Clarity Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration project generator company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metals projects. Clarity’s exploration mandate is global and focused on countries with established legal and regulatory systems supporting mining investment. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the CSE under the symbol “CMET”.

Clarity recently entered into an option agreement to acquire 50% of the Lithium381 Project adjacent to Allkem Limited’s (“Allkem”) James Bay Lithium feasibility stage project. See Clarity news release dated December 7, 2022.

The Company was also recently assigned an option to acquire 100% of the Fecteau project located in the prolific Abitibi gold belt adjacent to Osisko Mining’s Windfall project. See Clarity news release dated November 22, 2022.

Additionally, Clarity has title on several early-stage projects in British Columbia and Newfoundland:

Empirical Gold Copper Molybdenite Property (10,518 ha) – Lillooet, B.C.

Tyber Gold Copper Silver Property (928 ha) – Southeast Vancouver Island, B.C.

Gretna Green Gold Copper Silver Property (1,331 ha) - Port Alberni, Vancouver Island, B.C.

Harp Lake Nickel Property (3,452 ha) – Labrador, NL

Eddies Cove MVT Property (450 ha) –NW Newfoundland

Hare Bay Nickel Property (750 ha) –NW Newfoundland

To learn more about Clarity Metals Corp. and its projects please visit www.claritygoldcorp.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the exploration program on the Property; targets that may be generated from the exploration program and the fact the Lithium381 property is a project with favourable underlying geology adjacent to Allkem’s world class lithium deposit and that it hosts the same rocks and geological structure. The forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements including: that the Property may not host any lithium at all or any commercially viable grades of lithium; that the Property may not host any lithium resources like Allkem’s adjacent property; that the Company may not complete the exploration or a drilling program on the Property as proposed; adverse market conditions; and other factors beyond the control of the parties. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include general market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

