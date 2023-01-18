Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,863 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 339,419 in the last 365 days.

International Land Alliance Results from First Sales Tour of 2023

/EIN News/ -- Continued momentum from 2022 with $1M weekend

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL), (“ILAL” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, is pleased to announce strong results from its first sales tour of 2023 with 10 new home site sales generating roughly $300,000 in gross sales and 3 new construction starts for gross sales in excess of $600,000 at its Rancho Costa Verde (“RCV”) development.

Frank Ingrande, President of ILAL, commented: “We have seen a strong start to the 2023 sales cycle, reflecting the appeal of our affordable, high-quality real estate products. Growing income also offers support to our property valuations as the overall market adjusts to an environment of higher funding costs. Despite the difficult economic environment, our business is still well-positioned due to growing retirement numbers and the increasing demand for affordable luxury housing.”

The Company further announced the successful agent training at its Rancho Costa Verde development – adding to its existing network of California licensed real estate agents and brokers.

For more information about RCV, please visit: www.ranchocostaverde.com

For more information about the Company, please visit RedChip’s ILAL page at https://ilalinfo.com/.

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its’ core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company.

Safe Harbor Statement

The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "projects,” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that were reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All of such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectation and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.

CONTACT:
Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies Inc.
1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)
Or 407-491-4498
ILAL@redchip.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

International Land Alliance Results from First Sales Tour of 2023

Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.