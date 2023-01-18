International Land Alliance Results from First Sales Tour of 2023

/EIN News/ -- Continued momentum from 2022 with $1M weekend



SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL), (“ILAL” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, is pleased to announce strong results from its first sales tour of 2023 with 10 new home site sales generating roughly $300,000 in gross sales and 3 new construction starts for gross sales in excess of $600,000 at its Rancho Costa Verde (“RCV”) development.

Frank Ingrande, President of ILAL, commented: “We have seen a strong start to the 2023 sales cycle, reflecting the appeal of our affordable, high-quality real estate products. Growing income also offers support to our property valuations as the overall market adjusts to an environment of higher funding costs. Despite the difficult economic environment, our business is still well-positioned due to growing retirement numbers and the increasing demand for affordable luxury housing.”

The Company further announced the successful agent training at its Rancho Costa Verde development – adding to its existing network of California licensed real estate agents and brokers.

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its’ core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company.

Safe Harbor Statement

The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "projects,” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that were reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All of such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectation and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.

