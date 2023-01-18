Ushur Expands Automation Partnerships with Sutherland

HIPAA-secure, AI-driven platform that allows citizen developers to create customized digital customer experiences partners with experience-led digital transformation company Sutherland

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ushur, the leader in secure and AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA) today announces a strategic partnership signed with Sutherland. Sutherland is a business process transformation company whose mission is to deliver exceptionally designed and engineered experiences for customers and employees. Ushur’s experience automation platform will complement Sutherland’s experience transformation ecosystem, and the strategic partnership will enable both companies to reimagine and transform customer experience for the insurance and healthcare industries. The partnership’s goal is to automate and augment customer experience across the value chain of underwriting, servicing, and claims.

Sutherland is already innovating with digital transformation and human centered modernization solutions for the insurance, healthcare, and financial services industries. Sutherland offers critical services and capabilities modern enterprises demand as they strive to better serve their digital-native consumers and employees. Ushur’s point of view on customer experiences and automating the processes that Sutherland enables is that building customer experience automation solutions should be as easy as using them.

Bruce Holbert, VP of Partnerships at Ushur, said: “We are very excited about the new partnership with Sutherland. They bring exceptional industry and use case expertise for insurance, healthcare, and financial services. Clients will find a trusted advisor to drive the next generation of customer experiences, and Sutherland has taken this to heart as they build and resource digital engagements.”

“This partnership excites us and we know it will excite our clients! Adding the power of Ushur’s experience automation platform to our experience transformation eco-system will enable our clients to meet their customers where they are and elevate human experiences, creating a multiplier effect”, said SVP and Global Head Insurance at Sutherland Vijay Pahuja. “Digital transformation is possible when human experience leads the way. With the two organizations’ combined capabilities in insurance and healthcare experience design, technology, automation and AI, clients will gain access to tailored, reimagined solutions in service, claims and underwriting that make an appreciable difference to their customers and employees.”

Sutherland will focus on bringing Ushur across its business segments to allow quick time to value in client’s digital transformation efforts. For more information on the Ushur and Sutherland partnership, visit us here .

About Sutherland

Sutherland is an experience-led digital transformation company. Our mission is to deliver exceptionally designed and engineered experiences for customers and employees. For over 35 years, we have cared for our clients’ customers, delivering measurable results and accelerating growth. Our proprietary, AI-based products and platforms are built using robust IP and automation. We are a team of global professionals, operationally effective, culturally meshed, and committed to our clients and to one another. We call it One Sutherland.

About Ushur

Ushur delivers the world’s first AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA) platform purpose-built from the ground up to intelligently automate entire customer journeys end to end. Designed to provide delightful, hyper-personalized customer experiences through rapid issue resolution and unified, omnichannel engagement, Ushur is the first-of-its-kind system of intelligence. It combines Conversational Automation and Knowledge Work Automation in a HIPAA-secure, no-code, cloud-native SaaS platform to digitally transform every step of the complete enterprise customer experience, from Micro-Engagements™ to entire customer journeys. Backed by leading investors including Third Point Ventures, 8VC, Aflac Ventures, and Iron Pillar, Ushur’s Customer Experience Automation™ solutions are currently in production at some of the leading healthcare and insurance companies across the globe, including Irish Life, Aflac, Unum, Aetna, Cigna, and Tower Insurance.

