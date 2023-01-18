Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,909 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 339,481 in the last 365 days.

Novan to Present at the Virtual Investor 2023 Companies to Watch Event

Live video webcast on Thursday, January 19th at 12:00 PM ET

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. (“the Company” or “Novan”) (Nasdaq: NOVN), today announced that Paula Brown Stafford, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novan, will present at the Virtual Investor 2023 Companies to Watch Event on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (novan.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Novan

Novan, Inc. is a medical dermatology company primarily focused on researching, developing, and commercializing innovative therapeutic products for skin diseases. Our goal is to deliver safe and efficacious therapies to patients, including developing product candidates where there are unmet medical needs. We are developing berdazimer gel, 10.3% (SB206) as a topical prescription gel for the treatment of viral skin infections, with current emphasis on molluscum contagiosum.

Novan completed the acquisition of EPI Health in early 2022. EPI Health equips the company with a robust commercial infrastructure across sales, marketing, and communications, as well as fully dedicated market access and pharmacy relation teams, promoting products for plaque psoriasis, rosacea, acne and dermatoses. Novan also has a pipeline of potential product candidates using our proprietary nitric oxide-based technology platform, NITRICIL™, to generate new treatments for multiple indications.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACT:
Jenene Thomas
JTC Team, LLC
833-475-8247
NOVN@jtcir.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Novan to Present at the Virtual Investor 2023 Companies to Watch Event

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.