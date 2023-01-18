Watchfire Appoints Brian Smith as Pro-AV Sales Director

/EIN News/ -- DANVILLE, Ill., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watchfire , a leading provider of exterior and interior LED displays, has hired Brian Smith as Pro-AV Sales Director. He will be responsible for fostering and growing partnerships in the professional audio-visual industry, and creating training protocols and curriculum for Watchfire’s indoor display products. Click to tweet .



Smith brings to Watchfire a wealth of knowledge in Pro AV design, equipment usage, and manufacturing. This is a new position for Watchfire.

“The addition of Brian to our Indoor Division signals a strategic focus on advancing the Watchfire brand within professional audio-visual circles,” said Kyle Dines, Watchfire’s vice president, Sports & Indoor. “Brian has the Pro-AV experience and credentials to help guide the next chapter of Watchfire's growing interior displays division, focusing on product expansions and accelerating the creation of innovative content management systems to meet this growing market.”

Smith has nearly 25 years of experience in the Pro-AV industry and has held various positions in sales, design, training, and support. He most recently served as regional sales manager with Analog Way, a global designer and manufacturer of innovative audio-visual equipment. He is a Certified Technology Specialist.

A native of Memphis, Tenn., Smith currently resides in Pensacola, Fla. He also serves on the board of directors for Light Evangelism Ministry in Liberia, which provides shelter, food, clothing, and education for orphaned and underprivileged children in West Africa.

About Watchfire

Watchfire designs and engineers the best-looking, most durable outdoor LED signs, indoor displays, digital billboards, and video scoreboards, which help businesses and organizations communicate effectively, increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs for 90 years and LED signs since 1998, using meticulously sourced components from around the world. Watchfire has more than 65,000 LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, go to http://www.watchfiresigns.com .

