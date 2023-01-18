Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy Gaines New URAC Rare Disease Status

/EIN News/ -- MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy, a leading innovator in the Specialty Pharmacy space, announced recently that they have just received the coveted URAC designation status pursuant to Rare Disease - Center of Excellence, Accreditation.

URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality by setting high standards for clinical practice, consumer protections, performance measurement, operations infrastructure, and risk management. By achieving this status, Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy demonstrates commitment to quality care, enhanced processes, patient safety, and improved outcomes.

"The Rare URAC designation clearly demonstrates our ability to meet rigorous regulatory requirements and National standards. It is the benchmark for the quality of an organization and care they can provide patients with rare diseases. It is an exciting achievement for our team, and we look forward to helping more patients along their healthcare journey," says Blue Sky Founder and CEO Curt Nesbitt.

"Pharmacies and related pharmaceutical services play a critical role in the health care delivery system now more than ever. Given the complicated nature of chronic disease, pharmacies like Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy do much more than simply fill a prescription. As trusted experts at the frontline of care delivery, they often provide targeted patient support and education to ensure proper medication management," said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D.

About Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy

With locations in Mount Pleasant, SC, Daphne AL, and Charlotte, NC, Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy was founded with the vision to re-imagine pharmacy as we know it. Our goal is to create meaningful and enduring impact on our practices and patients and to alleviate the administrative burden and headaches associated with specialty treatments so our practices and providers can focus on treating patients.

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops it's evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company's portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, tele-health, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

