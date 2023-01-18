Submit Release
Ceridian to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on February 8th

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) (TSX:CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, announced today that it will release fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

The company will host a live webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 8, 2023 to discuss the aforementioned financial results. The event can be accessed via direct registration link or through the Ceridian Investor Relations website. A replay and transcript will be available after the conclusion of the live event on the Ceridian Investor Relations website.

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, its flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Dayforce platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes.

Source: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

For more information, contact:

Matthew Wells
Investor Relations
1-844-829-9499
investors@ceridian.com


