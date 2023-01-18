Kimes Ranch Selects the CGS BlueCherry® Enterprise Suite for Supply Chain Management and Warehouse Logistics

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS , a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced that Kimes Ranch , a leading western wear retail brand, has selected its award-winning, industry-leading BlueCherry® Enterprise Suite for end-to-end ERP and warehousing/logistics management. The company will implement BlueCherry to optimize their inventory control, and gain greater visibility into their supply chain and distribution activities all from one platform.

Today’s market provides real challenges for manufacturers and retailers to create, source and deliver products that meet customer requirements. Brands need to deliver the highest quality goods and services quickly and in a sustainable way, and more than ever, production time must be fast and cost effective. BlueCherry is designed to help brands overcome operational complexity. With real-time enterprise visibility, Kimes Ranch will gain greater control of their supply chain, improve strategic decision-making and become more able to streamline the delivery of products through all sales channels.

“As a brand, we have made it a top priority to identify the finest materials and the right teams to create products that are undeniably the best fit and highest quality. To manage the operations involved in getting the products made and available to our many channels is one of the most important aspects of the business,” said Matt Kimes, founder and president of Kimes Ranch. ”As a native apparel platform, BlueCherry is designed to meet our exact needs. We are confident that the solution will streamline our processes, improve our operational efficiency, and ultimately provide the tools we need to continue to grow our business.”

“BlueCherry is the leading enterprise suite uniquely designed for the fashion and apparel retail sector. This focused approach makes it possible for brands to meet their requirements, and get up and running quickly and effectively,” said Paul Magel, CGS president, business applications and technology outsourcing division. “We are confident that Kimes Ranch will improve and grow their business using BlueCherry and we are pleased to welcome them into our customer fold.”

ABOUT BLUECHERRY

The CGS BlueCherry Enterprise Suite provides clients with comprehensive digital supply chain management solutions, available both in the cloud and on-premises, to drive their fundamental business processes. With a focus on the needs of high-growth organizations operating in consumer lifestyle products, retail, and apparel, BlueCherry is a unified platform that provides supply chain visibility with the latest digital technologies. The BlueCherry Suite addresses the needs of the end-to-end supply chain, from planning and product development to manufacturing and sales.

LEARN MORE ABOUT BLUECHERRY

For more information on the BlueCherry family of solutions, please visit www.BlueCherry.com, email sales@cgsinc.com, or visit our blog at www.cgsinc.com/blog

About CGS

For nearly 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs, and support clients’ most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

MEDIA CONTACT

Escalate PR for CGS

cgs@escalatepr.com