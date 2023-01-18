Sexual Wellness Market Ecosystem: US$ 60.20 Billion Revenue by 2030 Forecast With Investments Growing at 7.8% CAGR

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing global prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases is a key factor driving sexual wellness market revenue growth

Sexual Wellness Market Size – USD 30.33 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.8%, Market Trends – Growing popularity of E-commerce” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research’s latest market research report focuses on the global Sexual Wellness Market, and the report provides in-depth analysis of each of its major segments. Reports about the global Sexual Wellness market provide a comprehensive overview of the market, including market size, revenue growth rate, industry statistics, revenue shares among regional markets, gross profits, production costs, and product portfolios Sexual Wellness industry projections and qualitative and quantitative assessments have been provided by the report's authors. The SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are some of the most important components of this report that provide insight into the highly competitive environment of the industry. A detailed analysis of the global Sexual Wellness market is presented in the report, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Aside from revenue growth drivers & restraints, production & consumption patterns, changing consumer preferences, and stringent regulatory standards, this report also examines other key aspects of regional markets.

The Global Sexual Wellness Market size reached USD 30.33 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Sexual wellness market revenue growth is driven by factors such as the increasing global prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases, growing desire of the older population to have an active sex life, changing consumer attitudes, growing popularity of e-commerce, increase in awareness regarding sexual health items and the use of social marketing to promote products. Sexual well-being is a combination of physical health, mental health, and social well-being concerning sexuality. A growing understanding of sexual health encourages a good and considerate approach to sexuality and sexual interactions. This also assures that the couples involved have a safe and enjoyable encounter, free from compulsion, discrimination, and violence. Improved exposure reduces the likelihood of obtaining Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) or becoming unintendedly pregnant.

Sexual health has evolved as a form of self-care in which individuals engage. Recent openness to the sexual act has led to a rise in sexual products, including sex toys. This has benefitted the global market for sexual well-being. More than thirty known pathogens, viruses, and parasites can be transmitted through sexual contact. Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) are typically transmitted by direct contact, particularly oral, vaginal, and anal intercourse. More than one million STIs are acquired daily. In 2020, the World Health Organization anticipated 374 million cases of infection with one of four STIs: syphilis (7.4 million cases), chlamydia (129 million cases), gonorrhea (82 million cases), and trichomoniasis (156 million). An estimated 490 million individuals have genital Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) infection. Condoms are one of the best ways to avoid STIs like Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) if they are used correctly and regularly.

The disadvantage of COVID-19 lockdown has become a benefit for the sexual wellness sector. Despite various obstacles, the sex goods sector registered a significant increase in sales during the post-lockdown period, demonstrating that the widely urged "stay home, stay safe" message was followed by millions who are sexually active.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

The condom segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Utilization of male condoms minimizes the risk of sexually transmitted diseases, including HIV transmission. Even when a partner is using alternative birth control methods, such as pills, condoms are widely used to reduce the risk of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) and provide the best protection during vaginal, oral, and anal encounters. In contrast, female condoms are typically made from polyurethane or nitrile, making them safe for individuals with latex allergies. Additionally, polyurethane or nitrile female condoms can be used with nearly any lubricant. The female condom is the only known woman-initiated method that provides "dual protection" against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases, and it has the potential to address an unmet demand among women.

Sex toys segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. The sex toy market is buzzing with 'positive vibes,' as well as purchasing and usage of sex toys are becoming increasingly popular. Menopausal problems such as vaginal atrophy, vaginal discomfort, and vaginismus can be alleviated with the aid of sex toys.

E-commerce segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021 due to a lack of selection and unwillingness to purchase condoms in-store, online condom sales are expanding. When purchasing condoms from a store, consumers pay more than if they purchased them online since it is easier and quicker. In-store prices for a three-pack of condoms can be up to 58 percent more than internet prices. E-commerce purchases are expanding, and sex specialist stores account for a large portion of product distribution.

Market in North America accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. The market is being driven by factors such as the increasing integration of these products with sexual health, expansion of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) community, and rising worries about HIV infections. The United States has retained a substantial market for vendors in the sexual wellness business. Over time, caterers located in the United States have developed innovative marketing strategies and products to fulfill the expanding demand in other regions. From creative advertising to the establishment of exclusive sex toy stores, the region has witnessed a variety of advancements in sexual wellness products. The demand for sexual wellness products has increased significantly over time in the United States.

Some major companies operating in the global market report include Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, LELO iab, BioFilm IP, LLC, Veru Inc., Mayer Laboratories, Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, WetLubes, ADAM & EVE STORE, and Bijoux Indiscrets.

On 17 March 2022, Yellow Wood Partners LLC, a Boston-based private equity group that invests in consumer brands and businesses announced the establishment of a new sexual wellbeing platform, Beacon Wellness Brands, with the acquisition of several brands from Clio, guided by its anchor brand PlusOne, the number one sexual device brand in mass channels.

Key market aspects studied in the report:

Market Scope: The report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities in the global Sexual Wellness market over the upcoming years. The estimated revenue build-up over the forecast years has been included in the report. The report analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers with the formulation of lucrative strategies for business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The leading companies operating in the Sexual Wellness market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.

Report Objective: The primary objective of this report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Sexual Wellness market.

Competitive Terrain: The global Sexual Wellness industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Sex Toys

Condoms

Lubricants & Sprays

Distributional Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

E-commerce

Mass Merchandisers

Retail Pharmacy

Regional Outlook:

North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Key reasons to buy the Global Sexual Wellness Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Sexual Wellness market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

