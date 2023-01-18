Ready To Drink Market - The growing health consciousness

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rapid modernization, eventful lifestyles, rising per capita income, and surging merger and acquisition activities are expected to boost market demand.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Global Ready To Drink Market size is estimated to reach $26.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Any drink which is in ready-to-consume form is demarcated as ready To drink beverage. These drinks may include iced tea, vegetable smoothies, canned coffee, vitamin drinks, energy drinks, soft drinks, fruit juices, dairy beverages such as chocolate milk, and many others. The changing tastes and preferences of people have heightened the demand for such drinks on an unprecedented scale. Besides non-alcoholic drinks, the alcopops (alcohol mixed soft drinks) have drawn the eyes of several consumers. The majority of these drinks are a rich source of various minerals and vitamins such as ascorbic acid, D-calcium pantothenate, niacin, thiamine, cobalamin, and others. These vitamins and minerals play a remarkable role in the digestion of fats (linoleic and oleic acids) and amino acids such as valine, histidine, and tryptophan Besides alcoholic and non-alcoholic, such drinks are also categorized in carbonated and non-carbonated forms. Carbonated drinks have CO2 content which confers a sparkling taste upon consumption. The state-of-the-art practices used by firms to target their audience, swift urbanization, swelling health cognizance among people, growing incidences of nutrient deficiency, lengthening sports trends, and escalating disposable income are prominent factors set to drive the growth of the Global Ready To Drink Market for the period 2022-2027.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Ready-To-Drink-Market-Research-513257

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Ready To Drink Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the North America Ready To Drink Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The growth is owing to high-grade retail infrastructure, across-the-board presence of e-commerce services, high purchasing power, presence of top-notch soft drink companies, and high health awareness among ordinary citizens.

2. Growing sporting culture and gym memberships as the world is reeling under chronic illnesses’ weight, enlarging per capita of developing countries, and prevailing marketing strategies because of rapid digitalization are said to be preeminent drivers driving the growth of the Global Ready To Drink Market.

3. Side-effects linked with immoderate consumption of soft drinks and strangled production because of pandemic restrictions are said to reduce the market growth.

4. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global Ready To Drink Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=513257

Segmental Analysis:

Ready To Drink Market Segment Analysis-By Packaging : The Global Ready To Drink Market based on packaging can be further segmented into bottles (plastic, glass), aluminum cans, cartons, and others. The plastic bottles segment held the largest share in 2021.

Ready To Drink Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : The Global Ready To Drink Market on basis of Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Ready To Drink Industry are -

1. General Mills Inc

2. The Coca-Cola Company

3. Kraft-Heinz Co

4. Red Bull GmbH

5. Nestle Sa

Click on the following link to buy the Ready To Drink Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=513257

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Soft Drinks Concentrate Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16660/soft-drinks-concentrate-market.html

B. APAC Carbonated Soft Drinks Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/8530/apac-carbonated-soft-drinks-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062