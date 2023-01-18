Eco Fibers Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Eco Fibers Market Research Report is a detailed document describing recent advancements and developments in the field of Eco Fiberss considering 2019 as the base year and 2022-2030 as the forecast timeframe. The report also studies the growth of the market on a global and regional scale. Supply chain disruptions and economic uncertainty have negatively impacted market growth in several key regions. The report explores the current and future impact of the pandemic and provides insight into the post-pandemic market scenario. The report provides valuable insights into market size, market share, sales channels and distribution networks, market segments, needs, trends and growth prospects. Also included are profiles of established and emerging players, including business overviews, product portfolios, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies. The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the Eco Fibers industry, primarily as a result of movement restrictions and impact on supply and demand due to lockdowns. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, several sectors of the global market have been affected, and Eco Fibers will likely be among them. Economic slowdown and dynamic changes in demand will further hinder the growth of the sector. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Eco Fibers industry.

According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the worldwide Eco Fibers market size was USD 46.30 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 8.1% during the projected period. Some of the main factors propelling the market growth for eco fibres include rising interest in environmental sustainability and the use of such fibres in a circular economy, rising adoption of eco fibres in the textile industry, and rising developments in the design of environmental fibres with hypoallergic and antibacterial properties. The increased interest in environmental sustainability and the use of such fibers in the circular economy is one of the primary factors driving the expansion of this business. In all industries, environmental sustainability has emerged as a crucial principle. Textile fiber regeneration is crucial for sustainability and a circular economy, notably in the fashion and textile industries. Some fashion companies have begun to use recycled fibers to improve their sustainability standards to include circularity in their operations. They are making new garments out of recycled materials, which allows for a partial closure of the resource loop and so represents a prospect for adopting a circular economy in the fashion sector. Major strategic partnerships and activities are being undertaken by key market participants and the government to promote sustainable textiles and to incorporate environmental sustainability into the fiber sector, which is driving the market's revenue growth. For example, in 2021, Textile Exchange and the UN Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action established the 2025 Recycled Polyester Challenge to improve the recycled polyester market. One of the major problems impeding this industry's growth is rising consumer demand for less expensive alternatives such as synthetic fibers. Virgin fossil-based synthetic fibers remain popular due to their low cost. Polyester continues to hold the largest market share of any fabric, at 54%, with only 14.8% recycled, according to the Textile Exchange Report 2021. This is due to the low cost of fossil-based polyester. Rapid industrialization, low production costs, altering consumer preferences for textiles, and rising disposable income have all contributed to recent growth.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Eco Fibers market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

Lenzing AG, Polyfibre Industries, Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co. Ltd., Teijin Limited, The LYCRA Company, Grasim Industries Limited., Foss Performance Materials, China Bambro Textile Co Ltd., Pilipinas Ecofiber Corporation, David C. Poole Company, Inc.

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

The report further covers comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a complete understanding of the competitive landscape and scenario of each market player. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the applications and product types offered in the market.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Natural Fibers

Regenerate/Manmade Fibers

Recycled Fibers

Organic Fibers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Textile/Apparel

Industrial

Medical Purposes

Household & Furnishing

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

