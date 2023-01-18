Anticonvulsants Market Latest Developments and Trends, Global Business Revenue, Demand and Applications Report to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising incidence of epilepsy and psychiatric disorders is a key factor driving anticonvulsants market revenue growth

Anticonvulsants Market Size – USD 18.16 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 2.3%, Market Trends – Increasing approvals of anticonvulsant drugs” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global anticonvulsants market size was USD 18.16 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising high-value investments in the healthcare sector along with increasing Research & Development (R&D) initiative by various major pharmaceutical companies for improvement in anticonvulsant therapy tolerability and drugs are major factors driving market revenue growth. In addition, rising incidences of epilepsy and various neurological disorders along with growing need for pain management caused by migraines are contributing to growth of the anticonvulsants market.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

GSK Group of Companies, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., UCB S.A, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Abbott, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., and Sanofi.

Some Key Highlights

The AMPA segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. AMPA is utilized in treatment of partial on-set seizures in patients suffering from epilepsy as drugs bind to AMPA receptor present in Central Nervous System (CNS) and block the receptor, which is one of the key factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Two major subtypes of AMPARs, calcium-permeable (CP-AMPARs) and calcium-impermeable (CI-AMPARs) offer different roles in the maintenance of balance in excitation-inhibition of brain.

Better efficacy, fewer side effects, and greater tolerance of second-generation anticonvulsant medications are major factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Moreover, non-requirement of blood level monitoring is increasing demand for second-generation drugs. High demand for anticonvulsant drugs for monotherapy or supplementary therapy is contributing to growth of this segment as well.

The hospital pharmacies segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increasing number of hospital pharmacies for neurological disorder, in addition to presence of doctors and medical professionals in both developed as well as emerging countries, are a few key factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Increasing healthcare infrastructure with proper medical supplies and facilities along with high-value funding for development of innovative drugs are contributing to growth of this segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global anticonvulsants market based on drug type, drug generation, distribution channel, and region:

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

α-Amino-3-Hydroxy-5-Methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic Acid (AMPA)

N-Methyl-D-Aspartate Receptor (NMDAR)

Carbamate Anticonvulsants

Barbiturate

Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitor

Triazine

Others

Drug Generation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

First Generation

Second Generation

Third Generation

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Research Coverage:

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Anticonvulsants market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Anticonvulsants industry by 2030?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Anticonvulsants market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Anticonvulsants industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

