Global Opacifying Ingredients Market Reach a Market Size of US$ 29.7 Billion by the End of 2033, States Fact.MR

Expansion Of New Production Facilities In Underserved Markets And Significant R&D To Drive Market For Opacifying Ingredients Upward

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a newly released report on opacifying ingredients by Fact.MR, the global market is projected to be valued at US$ 17.2 billion in 2023 and expand at a CAGR of 5.6% over the study period 2023-2033. The opacifying ingredients market is growing steadily attributed to factors such as increasing consumption of paints and coatings in the construction industry, growing population leading to urbanization, increasing purchasing power of the middle-class citizens, and changing urban lifestyles.



Opacifying ingredients are a major component in paints and coatings catering to the demands of huge industries such as ceramics, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. These ingredients are used in materials to make the resulting formulation opaque. They are mostly utilized in cosmetic items but also in several paints and coatings. They provide cosmetic compositions such as creams and shampoos a rich, creamy, opulent feel and appearance.

Report Attributes



Details Historical Data 2023 - 2032 Value Projection (2032) US$ 29.7 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 7.3% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 356 Tables No. of Figures 200 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By type, demand for titanium dioxide is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% and reach a valuation of US$ 9 billion by 2033.

By application, the paint & coatings segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% to reach a valuation of US$ 9.1 billion by the end of 2033.

North America is projected to capture 26.2% of the global opacifying ingredients market share by 2033.

Europe is predicted to provide an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 3.3 billion by 2033-end.

Winning Strategy

The focus of top manufacturers should be on resource and cost optimization, which will reduce incidental costs and increase their overall profitability. Leading producers of opacifying ingredients should collaborate with end users, including the ceramics and cosmetics sectors, to increase their sales in terms of volume.

Competitive Landscape

Market players should put a strong emphasis on resource and cost optimization, which will lower incidental costs and raise overall firm profitability. To expand sales in terms of volume, top opacifying ingredient producers should work with end customers such as manufacturers of paints & coatings and cosmetics.

Key Companies Profiled

Dow

Arkema

Cristal

Kronos Worldwide Inc.

Tronox Limited

Tayca Corporation

En-tech Polymer Co. Ltd.

Venator

Kumyang

Central Drug House

Tinox Chemie GmbH

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of opacifying ingredients positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Opacifying Ingredients Industry Research

By Type: Titanium Dioxide Arsenic Trioxides Antimony Trioxide Opaque Polymers Zinc Oxide Others

By Application Mechanism: Thermal Expansion Crystallization Suspended Micro-Bubbles

By Application: Paints and Coatings Ceramics Cosmetics and Personal Care Shampoos and Conditioners Body Washes Powders Medical and Pharmaceuticals Pharmaceutical Packaging Dental Ceramics Surgical Others Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the opacifying ingredients market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights based on type (titanium dioxide, arsenic trioxide, antimony trioxide, opaque polymers, zinc oxide, others), application mechanism (thermal expansion, crystallization, suspended micro-bubbles), and application (paints & coatings, ceramics, cosmetics & personal care, medical & pharmaceuticals, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

