Currency Exchange International to Report its Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on January 23, 2023, and Host Earnings Conference Call on January 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM EST

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currency Exchange International, Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX: CXI; OTCBB: CURN), will report its financial results for the Fourth Quarter of 2022 (ended October 31, 2022) after-market close on Monday, January 23, 2023. Following the release, Currency Exchange International Corp. will host an earnings conference call with management on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. EST, in which they will discuss these recent financial and operational results.

CXI Financial Reporting and Conference Call Details:

Financial Results Release:

The company will release its financial results for the Fourth Quarter 2022, after-market close on Monday, January 23, 2023.

Earnings Conference Call Details:

The Company plans to host a conference call on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 8:30am EST. To participate in or listen to the call, please dial the appropriate number:

- Toll Free: + (+1) 888 396 8049
- Conference ID number: 09620999

For those of you who will be unavailable to participate, a recorded copy of the conference call will be available on the company website.

About Currency Exchange International, Corp.

The Company is in the business of providing a range of foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, purchase and sale of foreign bank drafts and international travelers’ cheques, and foreign cheque clearing. Related services include the licensing of proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.ceifx.com (“CXIFX”), and licensing retail foreign currency operations to select companies in agreed locations.

The Company’s wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Exchange Bank of Canada, based in Toronto, Canada, provides foreign exchange and international payment services to financial institutions and select corporate clients in Canada through the use of its proprietary software – www.ebcfx.com.

Contact Information
For further information please contact:
Bill Mitoulas
Investor Relations
(416) 479-9547
Email: bill.mitoulas@cxifx.com
Website: www.ceifx.com

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this press release.


