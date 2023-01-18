Intermap Announces New Flood Modeling Initiative in Thailand

Conducting flood management analysis and creating flood maps for the greater Bangkok metropolitan area

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP; OTCQX: ITMSF) (“Intermap” or the “Company”), a global leader in 3D geospatial data and intelligence solutions, today announced the development of a flood modeling initiative and enhanced Digital Elevation Model (DEM) datasets in Thailand. Using a combination of satellite imagery, radar data and ancillary inputs, Intermap will create an extensive, detailed flood map and precision elevation model for the greater Bangkok area.



Bangkok itself is sinking due to urban development and expansion. Intermap’s detailed flood maps will show different scenarios for potential flooding. As the metropolitan area has expanded over the past several decades, water-related catastrophes are increasing, leading to greater economic losses and damages to critical infrastructure. Intermap will create updated terrain models to reflect current and precise ground conditions, which are critical when creating flood models.

Intermap combines various inputs to create its models, such as historical rainfall data and simulated future rainfall scenarios, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) models for land cover and land use, and current and future defensive flood protection features. The DEM is highly detailed and can be used for policy-level decision making, insurance management, disaster response and development planning. The output consists of flood depth and flood extent maps that reflect the probability of a major flood event occurring. For example, the flood maps can show what areas have a 1% probability of flooding every year within a 100-year timeframe.

“Intermap has created authoritative DEM datasets and flood maps in countries around the world,” said Patrick A. Blott, Intermap Chairman and CEO. “The new flood maps we are generating for Thailand will be one-of-a-kind that are yet to be simulated. As we consider the factors of climate change, our data and models will benefit city and environmental planners, insurance agents, first responders and various other agencies in Thailand. This modelling effort is replicable and can be supported anywhere globally. It is especially helpful in Southeast Asian megacities like Jakarta and Manila, where there is rapid urban development and growth.”

Intermap has experience generating precision elevation data and flood models in Thailand. In June 2018, the Thai government requested digital elevation data from Intermap for an area in Northern Thailand where thirteen members of a youth soccer team went missing in a cave. Intermap’s elevation models were used to visualize the area around the cave and connect the terrain with the cave patterns to assist in determining the best access point and drainage for drilling locations. High-resolution terrain data was delivered during the rescue mission within hours of the government’s request, assisting in the successful rescue of the youth.

Intermap collects, creates and delivers operationally relevant, easy-to-assimilate 3D precision intelligence at scale for use in government and commercial applications. The Company’s geospatial intelligence solutions leverage one of the most extensive commercial archives of 3D geospatial data. Its airborne and proprietary processing technology enables governments to build critical geospatial infrastructure for critical planning decisions affecting resource allocation, transportation, power management, environmental monitoring, topographic mapping, disaster mitigation, public safety, and defense. Learn more about Intermap’s data collection at intermap.com/collection.

