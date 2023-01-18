Security Robots Market is expected to reach US$ 75 Billion by 2028 | The Insight Partners

High Demand for High-level Monitoring to Generate Growth Opportunities for Security Robots

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The security robots market size is expected to reach US$ 75 billion by 2028; registering at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2022 to 2028, according to a new research study conducted by The Insight Partners.

Security robots assist in improving the capabilities of security experts. The usage of robot technology is being widely adopted across diversified industries. In the last few years, the manufacturing of security robots has become highly intelligent as it is equipped with constantly developing technologies, such as AI, cloud computing, computer vision, and big data. Furthermore, owing to the continuous and rapid development of AI, this technology has enabled robots to persist with a higher intelligence that can replace human tasks.

Security robots are gaining high momentum in various applications. For instance, security robots are commonly used in airports globally for temperature testing and passenger check-in for monitoring purposes. In November 2021, Japan deployed the latest technologies in their Kansai Airport. Two security robots were deployed in Kansai Airport that is capable of autonomously navigating and patrolling routes. Security robots use a laser sensor to detect their locations and capture images using built-in cameras. Further, after finishing patrolling, security robots are programmed to stop and stand guard at a designated location.

The List of Top Key Players:

• Aerovironment, Inc.

• Cobham PLC

• Elbit Systems

• ENDEAVOR ROBOTICS

• Knightscope, Inc.

• Kongsberg Maritime

• Lockheed Martin Corp.

• Qinetiq Group PLC

• Recon Robotics

• Thales SA

The security robot is a mobile control-based platform equipped with positioning technology, an inspection system, a navigation system, feature recognition, vision processing technology, and other technologies. A few of the features provided by advanced security robots over traditional security systems are mentioned below:

• Intelligent analysis and alarm: Security robots are in-built with different sensors (temperature sensors, gas sensors, etc) and cameras. Using sensor information, coupled with computer vision, sensors, speech recognition, and other technologies to monitor the surrounding environment in real-time are creating demand for security robots. Security robots can detect abnormality through temperature detection, smoke detection, pedestrian identification, etc. It can actively turn on its alarm device and notify the corresponding security personnel through the Internet about any abnormalities.

• 24/7 autonomous patrol: In an automatic patrol mode, the security robot does not need high human intervention. The robot can control the movement of a mobile platform as per its positioning system and navigation system. Simultaneously, multiple robots can be used in patrol area to form a patrol network without dead ends; in the case of a robot that is being charged automatically, other robots replace it and starts patrolling, making security work more stringent. As compared to humans, robots can endure security patrol work in harsh environments, such as heavy rains, strong winds, cold, and high temperatures.

The inclination toward security robots is rising to overcome the challenges in security groups associated with security personnel over 40 years old, the instability of the security industry, and issues existing in current security products. Lack of flexibility and lagging in intelligently processing monitoring information that needs manual processing is also creating demand for security robots. In addition, many security personnel are required which is increasing the cost of deploying security solutions. Therefore, to lower cost and personnel required, demand for advanced security robots is witnessing an upward trend. With continuous development of IT, growth of commercial structures and real estate industry, the conceptualization of smart cities is getting augmented. Inclination towards smart cities development will proliferate the demand for security solutions to make premises safe. The mentioned factors are creating demand for security robots integrated with AI, automatic control, and a few other technologies.

