A telephone conversation was held between the Presidents of Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation

18/01/2023

On January 17, 2023, a telephone conversation took place between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

The heads of state reaffirmed the commitment of the two countries to traditional relations of friendship, good neighborliness and mutually beneficial cooperation that meets common interests.

In this context, it was noted with satisfaction that the strategic multifaceted partnership between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation is developing dynamically and steadily in almost all areas of bilateral cooperation. At the same time, it was emphasized that productive interstate interaction is carried out through the prism of the implementation of agreements reached at the highest level.

In frames of the conversation, the presidents paid special attention to the visit to Turkmenistan of the Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin scheduled for January 19-20 this year. High-level talks, signing of a number of documents, a major business forum and numerous bilateral meetings are planned during this visit.

It should be noted that the Russian delegation, along with representatives of the Government, will comprise of the heads of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, with which Turkmenistan has established fruitful trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties.

At the end of the conversation, the leaders of the countries once again outlined the intention of the friendly countries to further intensify the comprehensive partnership.