Antimicrobial Packaging Market to gain a value of USD 15.04 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.4% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antimicrobial Packaging Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Antimicrobial Packaging Market Information By Material, Type, Application, And Region - Forecast till 2030", the market is estimated to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach USD 15.04 Billion by 2030.

Market Synopsis

The use of active packaging is known as antimicrobial packaging. Using an antimicrobial mediator where the majority of contamination and deterioration occurs, these specially created packaging help to inhibit the superficial development of bacteria and germs in food. It enables the antimicrobial mediator to be released onto the food surface and distributed throughout the storage in an organized manner. This kind of packaging prevents the growth of microorganisms and kills them, extending the shelf life of perishable goods. Antimicrobial packaging is specially created packaging that works to prevent the growth of bacteria and other pathogens. It increases the product's shelf life by suppressing pathogenic development. Paperboard, plastics, biopolymers, and other substances make these packaging materials.

One of these is known as controlled release, which involves the packaging material slowly releasing chemicals into the food it contains. The other is active packaging, which involves introducing antimicrobial compounds into the food. Antimicrobial compounds are incorporated into a polymer packaging film as part of the process to stop microorganisms from contaminating consumer goods. The use of antimicrobial compounds to prevent contamination is increasingly driving demand to deliver higher-quality products to consumers. The bacteriocins, organic acids, enzymes, and plant extracts are also used as antimicrobial agents in this package. Carton, pouch, and bag packaging media are also employed in antimicrobial packaging. Major players in the sector utilize cutting-edge technology to boost the ability of microbes to block the products and maintain rivalry in the antimicrobial packaging market.



Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Antimicrobial Packaging Market Size in 2030 USD 15.04 Billion CAGR 5.4% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Material, Type, Application, And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The increasing demand for packaged food across the globe, which is due to the increasing employed population The increasing demand for packaged food across the globe, which is due to the increasing employed population



Market Competitive Landscape:

The vital companies in the antimicrobial packaging market are:

BASF SE(Germany)

Dunmore Corporation (U.S)

Linpac Senior Holdings (U.K)

Microban International (U.S)

Open Pure Science Ltd. (Israel)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

Mondi Plc (South Africa)

PolyOne Corporation(U.S)

Biocote Limited (U.K)

Take Labo Co.Ltd

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

Due to natural processes, food tends to deteriorate with time, making longer-term storage challenging. So antimicrobial packaging is used to stop food in packaging from deteriorating. The food is preserved and shielded from contamination by this packing. Antimicrobial packaging is coated on the inside with various antimicrobial chemicals, which diffuse and transfer to the food it contains during storage and distribution, preventing the growth of bacteria during that time. Green packaging, sometimes referred to as sustainable packaging, entails using various materials and production techniques for packaging goods that have a minimal impact on energy use and the environment. Because it employs renewable resources like recyclable and biodegradable materials, sustainable packaging is a green strategy.

Market Restraints:

The high cost and unstable nature of raw materials are major barriers to the market expansion of antimicrobial packaging. Additionally, temperature determines how microbes grow on a product; food and medical products must be kept at a specific temperature to prevent contamination. As a result, a lack of appropriate temperature storage and growing concerns about maintaining the products in good status and proper hygiene may constrain market growth.



COVID 19 Analysis

Due to the global lockdown brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, some items in the antimicrobial packaging sector were no longer produced. This has slowed the market's expansion for antimicrobial packaging, and a similar pattern is anticipated. The spread of the coronavirus has adversely affected both industrialized and developing countries, which traditionally accounted for the majority of the need for antimicrobial packaging. Furthermore, the lockdown's long-term effects are presently unknown, and businesses' ability to recover financially depends entirely on their cash reserves. Manufacturers of antimicrobial packaging materials can only afford a lockdown for a few months before the players must adjust their investment strategies.

Market Segmentation

By type, the market includes bags, pouches, and carton packages. By material, the market includes plastic, and paper & paperboard. By application, the market includes food & beverages, healthcare, and personal care.



Regional Insights

Due to the widespread demand for sustainable packaging from developing economies, Asia-Pacific is the biggest and fastest-growing market. In addition, India and China are anticipated to have rapid growth due to the rising global need for food, which is anticipated to fuel market expansion. Antimicrobial packaging has undergone significant technological improvements in North America. Furthermore, it is anticipated that a high level of knowledge among the local populace will keep the market active. The healthcare and pharmaceutical industries support the region's growth due to the rising demand for medications and medical equipment.



