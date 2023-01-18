Upskill & Reskill Global 2023 announces keynote speaker lineup for Jan 26 event

findcourses is the professional division of Keystone Education Group

Keystone Education Group’s findcourses division is back with the global edition of Upskill & Reskill on January 26, 2023, at 10am-6pm GMT.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With predictions of over 50% of all employees requiring reskilling, the skills gaps will continue to be high as in-demand skills across jobs change and jobs evolve. The Upskill & Reskill Global Virtual Training Fair aims to offer free learning, inspiration, and networking to expose learners to the skills needed to navigate the economy of the future.

The global fair’s keynote speaker lineup promises insights into the skills needed for today and tomorrow from training and development sector thought leaders from Microsoft Western Europe, PwC, as well as academia.

Keynote speakers include:

- Lurlene Duggan, Chief Learning Officer for Microsoft Western Europe, will be delivering an insightful talk “Skills and Innovation”

- Jeremy Dalton, Head of Metaverse Technologies at PwC and author of theRealityCheckXR.com will be interviewed covering “How You Can Use the Metaverse within Business”

- Pär Lager, author of “Upskill Reskill” will discuss “Learning Culture in 5 Steps”



There’s a comprehensive schedule of webinar masterclasses delivered by these (and more) top trainers—American Management Association, Chart Learning Solutions, NSF International, IIL, Acudemy, InfoPro, Next Level Impact, and Churchill Square. As training and development experts, they will offer mentoring and learning on topics within project management, leadership, healthcare, quality, and more.

Potential attendees are anyone looking to get promoted, change jobs, or excel in a current role. FREE LEARNING is available to everyone. Registration is FREE and will provide unlimited access to all the fair’s features.

KEY FACTS

- Upskill & Reskill 2023 is a FREE online training fair in English, available globally.

- 10:00-18:00 (GMT) Thursday, January 26, 2023.

- Representatives from leading training providers will exhibit and offer masterclasses, covering topics in leadership, project management, health care, and more.

- All webinar masterclasses are recorded and will remain open until 9:00am (GMT) Saturday, January 28, 2023.

- Free registration

For more information, please contact Andrew Kirk at +46 (0)735329704 or you can email info@findcourses.co.uk or info@findcourses.com.

