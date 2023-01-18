Acme Wire Shows Off Its New Solar Roof At A WFA Tour Of Company’s Connecticut Plant
EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this year, Acme Wire Product invested in a solar panel roof to reduce its carbon footprint and be a responsible community member. The company, the lone manufacturer of custom-welded wire assemblies in Connecticut, also got to showcase the roof at a September plant tour for the Wire Fabricators Association (WFA).
Per Michael Planeta, vice president of operations for Acme Wire Products, said that the time was right for the company to make the investment. “One of our goals as a company is to be a responsible member of the community either locally or globally. An investment in a solar array had been on our radar. We had received proposals from a number of integrators over the years, and the financial payback was too long of a hurdle. With the improvements in the performance of solar panels over the years and the price of the panels and installation having come down it finally made sense from a financial standpoint.”
The roof of the Mystic company has 672 panels that have an annual capacity of £266,000 kWh which is enough to meet 90% of the company’s electricity usage, Planeta said. The company did not get any state or federal funding, but utility incentives enabled the project to be financially feasible.
The company got to display its roof at a tour by members of WFA as part of their fall conference. The visit included a presentation on the solar panels by Dynamic Energy. Planeta, a past WFA president, said that it is both a good investment as well as a responsible action. The project is estimated to have a five-year payback, “and so far, the financial model are proving accurate,” he said.
Added Acme Wire President Mary Fitzgerald “As our company continues to grow and energy costs continue to climb, the solar panels will allow us to become more energy efficient and to meet our sustainability goals.”
Acme Wire, a leading wire and cable manufacturing company, recently hosted a tour of its Connecticut plant for members of the WFA (Wire and Cable Association). The main attraction of the tour was the unveiling of Acme Wire's new solar roof. This cutting-edge technology is a major addition to the company's offerings and is aimed at providing sustainable energy solutions for both residential and commercial properties. The solar roof is designed to be efficient and easy to install, making it accessible to a wide range of customers.
During the tour, attendees had the opportunity to see the solar roof in action and learn about its features and benefits from experts. They were impressed with the company's commitment to investing in green technology and energy efficiency, which is evident in the design and performance of the solar roof.
Many praised the innovative approach of Acme Wire and the potential of this technology to make a significant impact on the industry. This tour is a clear indication that Acme Wire is at the forefront of the industry and is dedicated to providing sustainable and efficient energy solutions.
