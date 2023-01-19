Pet Drying Cabinet Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

Pet Drying Cabinet Market Value and CAGR

Pet drying cabinets are specialized pieces of equipment used to dry and groom pets, most commonly dogs or cats. Professional groomers, veterinarians, and other pet care professionals frequently use them. These cabinets are outfitted with powerful drying fans and heaters and are designed to dry a pet's coat quickly and efficiently after bathing or grooming.

The global pet grooming services market is expected to be worth USD 5.34 billion in 2021, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.19% from 2021 to 2029. Rising pet expenditure, an increase in the number of pet groomers and grooming businesses, the expansion of service offerings, and pet humanization are key factors driving industry growth.



Pet Drying Cabinet Market Growth Drivers and Risks

A variety of factors are likely to drive the pet drying cabinet market. Some potential market growth drivers include: Increasing pet ownership: As more people adopt pets, demand for pet grooming and drying products, including pet drying cabinets, is expected to rise. Growing pet grooming awareness: As people become more aware of the importance of grooming their pets and caring for their coats, they may be more likely to invest in pet grooming products such as drying cabinets.

However, there are some risks that may have an impact on the growth of the pet drying cabinet market. These could include: Economic downturns: During economic downturns, people may be less willing to spend money on non-essential items such as pet grooming products, which may have an adverse effect on market growth. Other pet grooming products, such as traditional pet dryers or drying towels, may compete with the pet drying cabinet market, limiting market growth.



Pet Drying Cabinet Market Keyplayers

Vuum, Anydog, Hoopet, Andis, PetEdge, Groomers, Edemco Dryers Inc., Alfapet, Shenzhen Pinnuoshidai Technology are some of the major key players.



Pet Drying Cabinet Market Segmentations

Segment by Type

• Plain Fan Type

• Axial Type

• Turbine Type

• Direct Exhaust Type

• Hybrid Type

Segment by Application

• Pet Groomer

• Pet Hospital

• Household

• Training Base

• Biological Research Institution

• Other



Table of content

1 Pet Drying Cabinet Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Pet Drying Cabinet

1.2 Pet Drying Cabinet Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Pet Drying Cabinet Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)

1.2.2 Plain Fan Type

1.2.3 Axial Type

1.2.4 Turbine Type

1.2.5 Direct Exhaust Type

1.2.6 Hybrid Type

1.3 Pet Drying Cabinet Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Pet Drying Cabinet Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)

1.3.2 Pet Groomer

1.3.3 Pet Hospital

1.3.4 Household

1.3.5 Training Base

1.3.6 Biological Research Institution

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Pet Drying Cabinet Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Pet Drying Cabinet Revenue 2017-2028

1.4.2 Global Pet Drying Cabinet Sales 2017-2028

1.4.3 Pet Drying Cabinet Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

2 Pet Drying Cabinet Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Pet Drying Cabinet Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Pet Drying Cabinet Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Pet Drying Cabinet Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.4 Manufacturers Pet Drying Cabinet Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Pet Drying Cabinet Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Pet Drying Cabinet Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Pet Drying Cabinet Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Pet Drying Cabinet Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Pet Drying Cabinet Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Pet Drying Cabinet Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2017-2022

3.2 Global Pet Drying Cabinet Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2017-2022

3.3 North America Pet Drying Cabinet Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Pet Drying Cabinet Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Pet Drying Cabinet Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Pet Drying Cabinet Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Pet Drying Cabinet Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Pet Drying Cabinet Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Pet Drying Cabinet Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Pet Drying Cabinet Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Pet Drying Cabinet Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Pet Drying Cabinet Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Pet Drying Cabinet Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Pet Drying Cabinet Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.6.6 Colombia

3.7 Middle East and Africa Pet Drying Cabinet Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Pet Drying Cabinet Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Pet Drying Cabinet Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Pet Drying Cabinet Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Pet Drying Cabinet Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Pet Drying Cabinet Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

4.3 Global Pet Drying Cabinet Price by Type (2017-2022)

5 Global Pet Drying Cabinet Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Pet Drying Cabinet Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Pet Drying Cabinet Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Pet Drying Cabinet Price by Application (2017-2022)

…TOC to be continued…



