Surgical Hemostatic Agents Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surgical Hemostatic Agents Market Value and CAGR

Surgical hemostatic agents are substances that are used to keep bleeding under control during surgery. To help stop the bleeding and promote clotting, these agents can be applied topically or injected into the bleeding site. The market for surgical hemostatic agents is expected to grow in the coming years as the number of surgeries performed worldwide increases and new and improved hemostatic agents are developed.

The global market for surgical hemostatic agents was valued at $4.36 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $6.45 billion by 2024, at an 8.5% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate).



Surgical Hemostatic Agents Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Several factors are propelling the surgical hemostatic agents market forward. Among the key drivers are: Chronic disease prevalence is rising: Obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease are on the rise, resulting in an increase in the number of surgical procedures performed. Because hemostatic agents are commonly used in surgical procedures to control bleeding and improve wound healing, the growing number of surgeries is driving demand for these products.

There are also a number of risks that could stymie the growth of the surgical hemostatic agents market. Among the major dangers are: Product prices are exorbitant: Many hemostatic agents are costly, which may limit their use in hospitals and other healthcare settings. Alternative products: There are a variety of alternative products on the market that can be used to control bleeding during surgery, including suture materials and topical agents. This competition may limit the market for surgical hemostatic agents' growth.



Surgical Hemostatic Agents Market Keyplayers

J&J, Baxter, BD, Gelita, Pfizer, B Braun, CSL Behring, Ferrosan Medical Devices, Advance Medical Solution, Medtronic, Z-Medica, Marine Polymer, Equimedical, CryoLife are some of the major key players.



Surgical Hemostatic Agents Market Segmentations

Segment by Type

• Gelation Hemostats

• Combination Hemostats

• Others

Segment by Application

• Hospitals

• Surgical Centers

• Other



Table of content

1 Surgical Hemostatic Agents Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Surgical Hemostatic Agents

1.2 Surgical Hemostatic Agents Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Surgical Hemostatic Agents Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)

1.2.2 Gelation Hemostats

1.2.3 Combination Hemostats

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Surgical Hemostatic Agents Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Surgical Hemostatic Agents Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Surgical Centers

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Surgical Hemostatic Agents Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Surgical Hemostatic Agents Revenue 2017-2028

1.4.2 Global Surgical Hemostatic Agents Sales 2017-2028

1.4.3 Surgical Hemostatic Agents Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

2 Surgical Hemostatic Agents Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Surgical Hemostatic Agents Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Surgical Hemostatic Agents Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Surgical Hemostatic Agents Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.4 Manufacturers Surgical Hemostatic Agents Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Surgical Hemostatic Agents Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Surgical Hemostatic Agents Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Surgical Hemostatic Agents Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Surgical Hemostatic Agents Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Surgical Hemostatic Agents Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Surgical Hemostatic Agents Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2017-2022

3.2 Global Surgical Hemostatic Agents Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2017-2022

3.3 North America Surgical Hemostatic Agents Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Surgical Hemostatic Agents Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Surgical Hemostatic Agents Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Surgical Hemostatic Agents Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Surgical Hemostatic Agents Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Surgical Hemostatic Agents Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Surgical Hemostatic Agents Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Surgical Hemostatic Agents Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Surgical Hemostatic Agents Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Surgical Hemostatic Agents Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Surgical Hemostatic Agents Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Surgical Hemostatic Agents Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.6.6 Colombia

3.7 Middle East and Africa Surgical Hemostatic Agents Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Surgical Hemostatic Agents Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Surgical Hemostatic Agents Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Surgical Hemostatic Agents Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Surgical Hemostatic Agents Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Surgical Hemostatic Agents Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

4.3 Global Surgical Hemostatic Agents Price by Type (2017-2022)

5 Global Surgical Hemostatic Agents Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Surgical Hemostatic Agents Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Surgical Hemostatic Agents Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Surgical Hemostatic Agents Price by Application (2017-2022)

…TOC to be continued…



