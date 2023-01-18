CATAPULT INKS LEAGUE WIDE AGREEMENT WITH NEW XFL

New league will use the full suite of Catapult products to expand its next-generation player data strategy and promote health & safety across all teams.

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catapult, the global leader in sports technology solutions for elite teams, will power the athlete monitoring and video analysis for the XFL, a new fan-first professional football league in the U.S. The XFL is led by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Gerry Cardinale's RedBird Capital Partners.

Across the league’s eight teams, coaches and staff will rely on Catapult solutions, including Vector, Thunder, and Scout to make more informed decisions about players faster than ever before.

The new league-wide agreement gives the XFL access to cutting-edge technology meant to keep players healthy and performing at their best for fans. As the leading athlete monitoring system in sports, the Vector SaaS technology provides teams with powerful athlete performance data allowing staff to make objective decisions about athletes, maximize their performance, and avoid costly injuries. In addition, coaches will be able to review game film, opponent strategies, and practice footage using Thunder, Catapult’s video analysis solution for American football. Furthermore, Scout, which is the industry’s most complete and in-depth library of player and team recruiting content, will be used to identify new talent for the league.

With the full suite of Catapult’s football products, these solutions combine to create a cohesive platform, unique to the XFL, which gives coaches and staff 360-degree technology for measuring players, tracking performance, and presenting film.



“Catapult’s cutting-edge technology and football-specific insights will allow our coaches and training staff to monitor player safety with more precision and accuracy than ever before,” said Russ Brandon, XFL President. “Catapult’s data capturing capabilities will drive performance gains for players, reducing their chances of injury, and help inform our League’s return to play protocols by analyzing baseline player load metrics. The XFL is committed to exploring innovative football technology that can advance the game of football for players and coaches, alike, and we will continue to integrate top technologies, such as Catapult, into our system to further enhance the league.”

“The XFL is an exciting player-first league, and its leaders understand how athlete data and video analysis are critical to keeping their best athletes healthy for fans,” said Will Lopes, CEO of Catapult. “It is exciting to work with such an innovative league.”



“One of the top priorities of our league is player safety,” said Doug Whaley, Senior Vice President, Player Personnel, of the XFL. “By using Catapult’s technology, specialized data set, and real-time analysis, the XFL will be more informed about our athletes, allowing us to unleash the full potential of our players and put the best football product on the field as possible.”



Catapult solutions are trusted by the best teams in the world, including all 32 NFL teams, reigning College Football Playoff Champions the University of Georgia, and 95% of Power 5 programs in the U.S. The XFL will kick off on February 18, 2023, in partnership with its exclusive broadcast partner, The Walt Disney Company and ESPN.

