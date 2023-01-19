Dental Inlays And Onlays Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental Inlays And Onlays Market Value and CAGR

Dental inlays and onlays are dental restorations that are used to repair damaged teeth. Inlays are used to repair damage on the inside of the tooth, whereas onlays are used to repair damage on the tooth's surface.

The market for dental inlays and onlays was valued at USD 2.65 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.64 billion by 2028, growing at an 11.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Several factors are expected to drive growth in the dental inlays and onlays market in the coming years. These include an increase in the prevalence of dental problems, an aging population, and a growing understanding of the significance of oral health. Also, improvements in materials and technology have made it possible for dentists to make restorations that last longer and are stronger. This is likely to increase the demand for inlays and onlays.

The preference for aesthetic restoration and the shift toward minimally invasive procedures are also influencing the market for dental inlays and onlays. Because of this, there will be more demand for materials that look like teeth, like ceramic and composite resin.

Overall, the market for dental inlays and onlays is expected to grow steadily over the next few years. This is because of things like an aging population, improvements in materials and technology, and more people becoming aware of how important oral health is.



Dental Inlays And Onlays Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Several factors are expected to contribute to the expansion of the dental inlays and onlays market in the coming years. This includes the following:

Population aging: As the population gets older, it's likely that more people will have dental problems, which will increase the need for dental implants and onlays.

Growing awareness of the importance of oral health: As people seek to preserve and improve their oral health, demand for dental inlays and onlays is expected to rise.

Material and technology improvements: As new materials and technologies come out, dentists can make restorations that last longer and are more durable. This is likely to increase demand for inlays and onlays.

Shift toward minimally invasive procedures: There is a trend in the dental industry toward minimally invasive procedures. This is expected to help the market for inlays and onlays, which are considered less invasive than other types of restorations.

A growing preference for aesthetic restorations is expected to drive demand for tooth-colored inlays and onlays made of materials such as ceramic and composite resin.



Dental Inlays And Onlays Market Keyplayers

The main competitors in the global market for dental inlays and Onlays are 3M Company, Biomet 3i, Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, and Zimmer Biomet.



Dental Inlays And Onlays Market Segmentations

By Material

• Porcelain

• Zirconia

• Gold

• Composite

By Type

• Direct

• Indirect



Table of content

1 . PREFACE

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Objective

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Unique Selling Proposition (USP) & offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Market Research Process

1.3.2. Market Research Methodology



2 . EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Highlights of Market

2.2. Global Market Snapshot



3 . DENTAL INLAYS AND ONLAYS – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

3.1. Introduction - Market Dynamics

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Restraints

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Industry Trends

3.6. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.7.1 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Material

3.7.2 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Type

3.7.3 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region



4 . VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.1. Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Raw Material Analysis

4.2.1. List of Raw Materials

4.2.2. Raw Material Manufactures List

4.2.3. Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

4.3. List of Potential Buyers

4.4. Marketing Channel

4.4.1. Direct Marketing

4.4.2. Indirect Marketing

4.4.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend



5 . IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

5.1. Impact Analysis of Covid-19 Outbreak

5.1.1. Direct Impact on Production

5.1.2. Supply Chain and Market Disruption

5.1.3. Financial Impact on Firms and Financial Markets

5.2. COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Production, Import, Export and Demand

5.3. Market: Pre V/S Post COVID-19

5.4. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic

5.5. COVID-19: Micro and Macro Factor Analysis



6 . GLOBAL DENTAL INLAYS AND ONLAYS MARKET ANALYSIS BY MATERIAL

6.1 Overview by Material

6.2 Historical and Forecast Data

6.3 Analysis by Material

6.4 Porcelain Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

6.5 Zirconia Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

6.6 Gold Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

6.7 Composite Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

..toc continued

