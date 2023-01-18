Enterprises expect State to provide more support to reform business environment

VIETNAM, January 18 -

HÀ NỘI — Business leaders are calling for increased efforts from government agencies to implement crucial business environment reforms in the coming year.

Earlier this month, the Government issued key tasks and solutions to implement the Socio-Economic Development Plan and State budget estimate and improve the business environment and national competitiveness in 2023 under Resolution 01/2023/NQ-CP.

As stipulated in the Resolution, before January 20, ministries, sectors and localities must complete the building of programmes, action plans and specific documents.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment will report these activities to the Government at the regular Government meeting in January.

"Localities and sectors will feel more pressure in implementing all tasks of business environment reform because all actions of carrying out the Resolution 01 are reported regularly to the Government," said Nguyễn Minh Thảo, head of the Department of Competitiveness and Business Environment under the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM).

Resolution 01/2023/NQ-CP continues to emphasise four main tasks on reforming the business environment, most of which were set out in Resolution 02/2022/NQ-CP.

They include improving the quality of reform for the list of investment lines and conditional business and proposing the abolition of business conditions that are illegal, unnecessary, unfeasible and specific manners.

The State agencies will review the types of practice certificates and the legal documents to simplify administrative procedures.

They will reduce import and export goods that require specialised inspection and effectively deploy e-procedures on the National Single Window.

Agencies must also review and adjust the inspection plan to ensure there are no duplicates or overlaps to ensure smooth operations.

They will improve the quality of services supporting businesses, especially for small and medium enterprises, and promote the implementation of consulting and training solutions on corporate restructuring, finance, human resources, market, risk management and digital transformation for enterprises.

Reforming the business environment is a regular task. Thảo said that Resolution 02 each year had specific solutions and clear tasks.

In the context that Việt Nam's economy faces more difficulties, enterprises must pay attention to the programmes and action plans that localities are completing according to the requirements of Resolution 01, according to Lê Duy Bình, director of Economica Vietnam.

“Việt Nam can not change the difficulties caused by the external environment that affects the economy. However, the nation faces internal problems such as delays in public investment, problems in the bond and stock markets, and difficulties in business. These are problems we can solve,” Bình said.

Those are the growth drivers of the economy during dealing with challenges from the external environment.

Any improvement in the business environment will depend greatly on the specific plans on reforming this environment conducted by ministries, sectors and localities, both in content and speed of implementation, he said. VNS