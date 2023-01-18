Mainz Biomed Launches Corporate Health Program in Germany for ColoAlert

BERKELEY, US and MAINZ, Germany, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed NV MYNZ ("Mainz Biomed" or the "Company"), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, announced today the launch of a corporate health program in Germany for ColoAlert, its highly efficacious and easy-to-use screening test for colorectal cancer (CRC) being commercialized across Europe and in select international territories. As a start, ColoAlert has been integrated into BGM ("betriebliches Gesundheitsmanagement"), a corporate health network providing services to employees at forty-eight of the fifty largest companies in Germany1.



"The corporate health market is a fundamental component of our commercial strategy, and it's a pleasure to commence this initiative with leading German based companies who are committed to the health and well-being of their employees," commented Guido Baechler, Chief Executive Officer of Mainz Biomed. "Providing access to ColoAlert is an important option for employees given CRC is the second most lethal cancer in Europe and is most treatable with early detection."

Through corporate health management programs such as the BGM network, best-in-class companies offer employees healthcare services ranging from gym memberships to diabetes management to counseling, all to better their health. This investment improves employee satisfaction and performance, which in turn contributes to the organization's long-term success.

Mainz Biomed's integration into the BGM network includes the launch of an online portal through which employees can register to be sent the ColoAlert test. Once the sample is received and processed, confidential test results are sent back to the employee through the portal, along with an explanation of the results. If an employee has approved for their physician to also be notified, then the doctor can follow up with the patient accordingly. Mainz Biomed provides education for both the employee and physician regarding the ColoAlert results and CRC, as well as recommendations for next steps.

About ColoAlert

ColoAlert detects colorectal cancer (CRC) via a simple-to-administer test with a sensitivity and specificity nearly as high as the invasive colonoscopy (Dollinger MM et al., 2018). The test utilizes proprietary methods to analyze cell DNA for specific tumor markers combined with the fecal immunochemical test (FIT). It is designed to detect tumor DNA and CRC cases in their earliest stages. The product is CE-IVDR marked (complying with EU safety, health and environmental requirements) and commercially available in a selection of countries in the European Union and the United Arab Emirates. Mainz Biomed currently distributes ColoAlert through a number of clinical affiliates. Once approved in the US, the Company's commercial strategy is to establish scalable distribution through a collaborative partner program with regional and national laboratory service providers across the country.

About Colorectal Cancer

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), colorectal cancer (CRC) is the second most lethal cancer in the U.S. and Europe, but also the most preventable, with early detection providing survival rates above 90%. Annual testing costs per patient are minimal, especially when compared to late-stage treatments of CRC, which cost patients an average of $38,469 per year. The American Cancer Society estimated that in 2021 there were approximately 149,500 new cases of colon and rectal cancer in the US, with 52,980 resulting in death. Recent decisions by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suggest that screening with stool DNA tests such as ColoAlert in the US should be conducted once every three years starting at age 45. Currently, there are 112 million Americans aged 50+, a total that is expected to increase to 157 million within 10 years and a US market opportunity of approximately $3.7 billion per year.

About Mainz Biomed NV

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company's flagship product is ColoAlert, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. ColoAlert is currently marketed across Europe and the United Arab Emirates. The Company is currently running a pivotal FDA clinical study for US regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed's product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples. To learn more, visit mainzbiomed.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.



