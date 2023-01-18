Logitech Brio 300 Series Webcams Affordably Enhance Video Experiences

Unique, consciously-designed 1080p webcams let users present their best selves on video calls

Today, Logitech LOGN LOGI unveiled its Brio 300 series, a line of compact, plug-and-play webcams with Full-HD 1080p resolution, auto light correction and a noise-reducing mic, for more natural and productive video call experiences at an attractive price.

"We surveyed more than 3,000 remote workers* and found that most non-webcam users struggle with poor lighting conditions, unflattering camera angles, and low-quality sound from their laptop speakers. Brio 300 series webcams are perfect for those who want to make the easy but substantial jump to significantly improve their video meeting experiences with an external webcam," said Scott Wharton, general manager of Logitech B2B. "And for companies who need to provide certified, simple-to-use webcams to employees' home or office workstations, Brio 305 is that budget-friendly option."

The Brio 300 series (Brio 300 and Brio 305) are Full-HD 1080p webcams with high dynamic contrast, auto light correction, and a single digital microphone with noise reduction, so users are seen and heard clearly despite poor lighting and background noise. With a reliable meeting experience every time, users can join video calls feeling confident and engaged. The webcams connect to computers through a USB-C port, making it simple to join video meetings. Afterward, a quick spin of the built-in privacy shutter gives users assurance the camera lens is blocked and no longer showing their workspace.

The unconventional cone shape design adds personality to every workspace. Available in off-white, graphite and rose colors, the webcams pair harmoniously with Logitech mice and keyboards for a stylish and coordinated setup.

Brio 300 series is the latest offering in Logitech's portfolio of webcam products to support the New Logic of Work, where personal workspaces are individualized, easy to set up and use, and consciously designed for a positive future.

IT Management

For IT teams equipping employee workstations and home offices, Brio 300 series webcams are compatible with most video conferencing platforms and certified for use with Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet. Brio 305 can easily be deployed across organizations and remotely managed through Logitech Sync, resulting in fewer help desk tickets.

Approach to Sustainability

Logitech is committed to creating a more equitable and climate-positive world by actively working to reduce our carbon impact. The plastic parts in both Brio 300 and Brio 305 include certified post-consumer recycled plastic** to give a second life to end-of-use plastic from old consumer electronics: 62% for graphite and 48% for off-white and rose. The paper packaging comes from FSC™-certified forests and other controlled sources. By choosing this product, you are supporting responsible management of the world's forests.

All Logitech products are certified carbon neutral and use renewable energy where possible. The carbon footprint of all Logitech products, including Brio 300 and Brio 305, have been reduced to zero by supporting forestry, renewables and climate-impacted communities that reduce carbon.

Pricing and Availability

Brio 300 and Brio 305 will be available globally in January 2023 on logitech.com and at other major retailers. The suggested retail price for both webcams is $69.99 USD.

*Results from Equipping Your Employees for Hybrid Work: What Research Tells Us, a Logitech-led study that surveyed remote workers about the remote collaboration experience, and IT decision makers about how their hardware and software standards changed over the course of the pandemic. We found that most employees are underequipped for remote collaboration.

**Excludes Electronic (EE) Components, cables, and packaging.

