Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size Worth USD 50.65 Billion, Globally, by 2028 27.2% CAGR

The global robotic vacuum cleaner market size to grow from USD 11.97 billion in 2021 in 2021 to USD 50.65 billion by 2028, growing at CAGR of 27.2% during forecast period. Factors such as increase in demand for automation and smart home technology. Robotics technology has advanced significantly, making robotic vacuums more efficient, effective, and user-friendly also boosting the growth of robotic vacuum cleaner market globally.

According to analysts, the growing trend of smart homes and IoT has led to an increase in demand for automated cleaning solutions. Increase in adoption in robotic vacuum cleaner commercial spaces also contributing to growth of market.





List of Key Players in the Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market:

Dyson Ltd. (Malmesbury, U.K.)

Ecovacs (Suzhou, China)

iRobot Corporation (Massachusetts‎, U.S)

LG Electronics (Seoul, South Korea)

Samsung Corporation (Seoul, South Korea)

Proscenic (Zhengzhou, China)

Matsutek Enterprises Co. Ltd. (Taipei, Taiwan)

Neato Robotics (Newark, California)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Gerlingen, Germany)

Panasonic Corporation (Osaka‎, Japan)

Bissell Inc. (Grand Rapids, Michigan)

Miele & Cie. KG (Gütersloh, Germany)

Sharp Corporation (Osaka‎, Japan)

Report Scope and Segmentation:

COVID-19 Impact-

The market has experienced a limited impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The shutdowns of production plants and manufacturing facilities due to stringent lockdowns and curfews imposed by governments of nations across the globe have hindered the market growth. However, technology-based robotic vacuum cleaners have gained immense popularity during the pandemic due to the need for sterilization and sanitation to avoid the contraction of coronavirus. The market came to a halt during the initial phases of the pandemic. However, the market is currently progressing and is likely to exhibit astonishing growth in the forthcoming years.

Market Segmentation-

On the basis of type, the market is trifurcated into pool vacuum cleaners, window vacuum cleaners, and floor vacuum cleaners. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into commercial and household. On the basis of operation mode, the market is fragmented into the remote control and self-drive. On the basis of distribution channels, the market is segmented into offline and online. On the basis of price, the market is categorized into above USD 500, USD 300 – 500, USD 150 – 300, and below USD 150. Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe.





Report Coverage-

The report covers the market's competitive landscape and profiles key market players accordingly.

The report highlights the challenges and restraints to market growth and suggests strategies to overcome them.

The report showcases the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and its effect on market's growth.

The report provides information on the key market trends and latest industry developments.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Adoption of Smart and Innovative Systems to Boost Market Growth

Residential robotic vacuum cleaners are generally used for UV sterilization, mopping, and security cameras for safety from fire or intruders. Major manufacturers are launching products incorporated with voice recognition abilities to interpret voice commands. The rising adoption of smart and innovative automated systems is projected to prevail as a key trend fostering the global robotic vacuum cleaner market growth.

Additionally, the growing adoption of automated products is anticipated to bolster market growth in the coming years. The rising inclination towards smart home technologies is likely to fuel market growth. The rising adoption of smart and innovative automated systems is also projected to foster market growth. Manufacturers are incorporating voice recognition abilities to interpret voice commands, which is likely to stimulate the market growth further

However, high costs of maintenance may hinder the market growth of these high-tech automated products and systems.





Regional Insights-

Decreased Price Unit in China to Fuel Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is poised to hold the largest global robotic vacuum cleaner market share in the coming years. The decreased unit price in China is likely to be a key factor driving the region's market growth. The presence of several robotic vacuum cleaner manufacturers in China is anticipated to boost the growth of the region's market. Additionally, the exceptional growth observed in Japan due to innovative, advanced product launches is expected to complement the region's market growth.

North America is expected to hold the second-largest market share. The development of technologically advanced automated cleaners in the U.S. is likely to boost the region's market growth.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit stellar growth due to the high demand for automated vacuum cleaners. The high carpet usage and larger household spaces across Europe augment the demand for automated robotic vacuum cleaners, which is likely to be a key factor driving the region's market growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players New Products to Capture Growth

The market is fairly fragmented and comprises several key players operating internationally and domestically. Amongst the top market players, Ecovacs and iRobot Corporation holds a substantial revenue share in the market. The key players emphasize extensive research and development activities to manufacture technologically advanced products. For instance, Ecovacs launched a new floor and wall robotic vacuum cleaner, DEEBOT Ozmo 920, in December 2019.

Industry Developments-

March 2020: Ecovacs launched a new TrueMapping technology equipped modern AI-driven floor cleaning robotic vacuum cleaner.





