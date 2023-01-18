Warriors Heart recognized by 2023 Real Leaders Impact Awards in 300 Top Impact Companies Worldwide

Warriors Heart is honored to announced that their organization has been recognized by the 2023 Real Leaders Impact Awards, for the fourth year in a row as one of the top 300 purpose-driven organizations making a positive impact worldwide.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Jan.18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Warriors Heart has been recognized by the 2023 Real Leaders Impact Awards for the fourth year in a row as one of the Top 300 Impact Companies in the world. Warriors Heart CEO/Founder Josh Lannon expressed his sincere gratitude, "We are grateful to be recognized as Number 4 in Healthcare and 102 Overall. Our long-term focus continues to be on people and leadership development, which has been a huge part of achieving this award, year-after-year."

Real Leaders Founder Mark Van Ness explains, "We are excited to welcome new and past company winners to the impact movement, and into the Real Leaders Impact Awards community. This is our fifth annual ranking and the number of award winners has tripled. It's encouraging to see how this movement is going mainstream with businesses all over the world."

Warriors Heart officially opened in 2016 as the first and ONLY private and accredited residential treatment and training program in the United States that is exclusively for our frontline protectors (active-duty military, veterans and first responders). This multi-level program includes healing options for warriors struggling with drug and alcohol addiction, PTS (post-traumatic stress), mild TBI (traumatic brain injury) and co-occurring issues.

Since officially opening in 2016, Warriors Heart has grown from 40 to 100 licensed residential treatment beds, 52 sober living beds and offers space in its Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) for up to 30 clients. Since 2016, it has served 2000+ clients.

A virtual awards ceremony will be held on February 16, 2023 to honor the Real Leaders winners, and will feature several high profile keynote speakers.

2023 Real Leaders Awards - 300 Top Impact Companies in 2023

ABOUT REAL LEADERS

Real Leaders is a membership community for impact leaders with a global media platform dedicated to driving positive change. It's on a mission to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders recognized early on that businesses bore a responsibility to be as cognizant of their impact on employees, society, and the planet as they are on their bottom line. Real Leaders is a B Corporation, member of the UN Global Compact, and is independently owned.

ABOUT WARRIORS HEART

(Bandera, Texas near San Antonio) is the first and only private and accredited treatment program in the U.S. exclusively for "warriors" (active duty military, veterans, first responders and EMTs/paramedics) faced with the self-medicating struggles of alcohol addiction, prescription and drug addiction, PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), mild TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) and other co-occurring issues in a private, 60-bed facility on a 543-acre ranch. Along with a minimum 42-day peer-to-peer residential treatment program, Warriors Heart offers a full continuum of care. Warriors are given the option of Detox, Day Treatment, Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), Sober Living (60-day minimum) and Aftercare. Warriors Heart's work has been featured on the TODAY Show, CBS Health Watch, A&E Intervention, KENS 5 CBS San Antonio, National Defense Radio Show and in TIME, Forbes, The Chicago Tribune, Addiction Pro magazine, Stars and Stripes, and many more. There is a 24-hour Warriors Heart hotline (844-448-2567) answered by warriors. https://warriorsheart.com

