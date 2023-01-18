Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,880 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 339,470 in the last 365 days.

GCORE LAUNCHES BUDGET VIRTUAL MACHINES FOR WEBMASTERS AND LIGHT WEB SERVICES

Gcore Basic brings low-latency, high-performance computing to everyone

LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gcore — a European provider of high-performance, low-latency, international cloud, and edge solutions — today launches Gcore Basic, a budget solution created specifically for webmasters, developers and hobbyists. A new product line from one of the premium European providers of cloud infrastructure services, Gcore Basic presents a powerful, low-cost option for handling a wide range of online applications, such as hosting a blog, making a backup server, or deploying a private VPN.

With prices starting from €5 per month, Gcore Basic gives users a compute instance on a shared virtual machine to run light web servers and microservices. Each virtual machine can be deployed in just a few minutes and enjoys free DDoS protection.

Seva Vayner, Director of Edge Cloud stream at Gcore, said: "Gcore Basic brings low-latency, high-performance computing within reach of everyone. From €5 per month, Gcore Basic is a place where aspiring programmers can learn their craft; where developers can run proof of concepts, pet projects and test environments; and where aspiring entrepreneurs can build out online services."

Seva Vayner continued: "With Gcore Basic running on our cloud infrastructure, customers can scale up and deploy additional services as and when required — for instance, adding extra resources to handle significant leaps in traffic."

Gcore Basic will be available initially from Gcore's Amsterdam point of presence, with the service expanding imminently to the USA, Singapore and Hong Kong, and with Frankfurt offering a second location in Europe.

Gcore Cloud's virtual machines and bare metal servers are run on the latest generations of Intel processors, including 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable (Ice Lake).

You can find out more about Gcore Basic on gcore.com/cloud/basic-vm.

About Gcore

Gcore is an international leader in public cloud and edge computing, content delivery, hosting, and security solutions. Gcore is headquartered in Luxembourg and has offices in Germany, Poland, Lithuania, Cyprus, and Georgia. It provides infrastructure to global leaders in an array of industries, including the Government of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (Agence eSanté), TEDx, Wargaming, and Avast. Gcore manages its own global IT infrastructure across 6 continents. Its network consists of 150+ points of presence around the world in reliable Tier IV and Tier III datacentres.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1984807/Gcore_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gcore-launches-budget-virtual-machines-for-webmasters-and-light-web-services-301723524.html

SOURCE Gcore

You just read:

GCORE LAUNCHES BUDGET VIRTUAL MACHINES FOR WEBMASTERS AND LIGHT WEB SERVICES

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.