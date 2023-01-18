PayJunction Partners With Plaid to Extend Seamless A2A Money Transfers

Plaid's account connectivity technology helps PayJunction customers simplify ACH enrollment, reduce fraud and save money

PayJunction, a leading developer of payment processing technology, announced an integration with Plaid, a consumer-permissioned network powering the digital financial ecosystem to simplify bank payments, enabling PayJunction customers and partners to deliver a better pay-by-bank experience.

Integrating Plaid's secure account-to-account (A2A) bank connectivity technology with PayJunction's payment gateway will allow B2B and B2C businesses to easily extend to their customers a simple way to pay for goods and services via direct bank transfer, whether online or via invoicing. PayJunction routes the transactions via the low-cost ACH processing rails, which can result in significant savings versus payments made with credit and debit cards.

Paying by bank is on the upswing. According to Nacha, more than 29 billion ACH Network payments were made in 2021, valued at close to $73 trillion. Businesses and software companies that partner with PayJunction streamline the enrollment and authorization of customer bank account information and reduce ACH declines by gaining seamless access to Plaid's Account Verification and Payments solution including:



Auth - Instantly authenticates the account for ACH Payments eliminating manual entry and boosting conversion rates.

Identity - Verifies bank account ownership to strengthen defenses against fraud and account takeovers.

Balance - Real-time fund verification check to reduce the risk of insufficient funds.

"PayJunction's data-driven focus on continual innovation helps our customers simplify omnichannel payment acceptance," said Randy Modos, president, PayJunction. "ACH is a proven, cost-effective payment method, and this partnership with Plaid makes it faster and easier for customers to set up secure bank payments."

"We welcome PayJunction into our global partner ecosystem and look forward to reaching a new audience of users," said Tamara Romanek, head of partnership, Plaid. "The combination of Plaid's bank connectivity technology and PayJunction's gateway can save businesses significant time and money, while giving people more flexibility in how they pay for goods and services using funds from their bank account."

Through this partnership, Plaid's connectivity technology is available to businesses that use PayJunction's turnkey Virtual Terminal and gateway solution. Additionally, businesses and software companies can quickly and easily integrate these advanced features with their software via a simple plug-in using PayJunction's intuitive API and developer tools.

About PayJunction

PayJunction, founded in 2000, has continually disrupted the payment processing industry with an approach that combines customer advocacy, transparent and ethical pricing, and environmental consciousness. PayJunction's cloud-based gateway and processing platform consolidates credit, debit and ACH transactions made in person, online, over the phone and on the go. Its technology helps businesses increase productivity, reduce costs and elevate the customer payment experience. PayJunction processes over $9 billion annually for US-based businesses. PayJunction's dedication to valuing long-term relationships over short-term profit has earned the company widespread recognition and awards from Stevie®, Glassdoor®, Titan® and others.

