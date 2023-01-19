Courier Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Courier Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Value and CAGR

Due to the constantly changing nature of the industry and the large number of players involved, determining the value of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market is difficult. However, the market is widely regarded as a significant and growing sector, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) estimated to be around 5% in recent years.

In 2021, the global courier, express, and parcel market will be worth $395 billion USD. Looking ahead, the publisher anticipates that the market will reach US$ 519.5 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 4.63% from 2022 to 2026.



Courier Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Several drivers influence the courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market, including: E-commerce: The rise of e-commerce has increased demand for CEP services, as more people order products online and have them delivered to their homes. Increased urbanisation: As more people move to cities, there will be a greater demand for CEP services due to the higher concentration of people and businesses in these areas.

There are also several risks that could have an impact on the CEP market's growth, including: Competition: The CEP market is extremely competitive, and new entrants can make it difficult for established players to maintain market share. Governments and regulatory bodies may impose restrictions on CEP companies, limiting their ability to operate and grow.



Courier Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Keyplayers

FedEx (US), DHL (Germany), United Parcel Service Inc. (US), Aramex PJSC (UAE), DSV South Africa (PTY) Ltd (Denmark), Value Logistics Ltd (South Africa), La Poste SA (France), Qantas Courier Limited (Australia), BidairServices (PTY) Ltd (South Africa), and Skynet South Africa (PTY) Ltd (South Africa) are the leading companies in this market, who compete based on market presence, quality, and price.



Check out the detailed TOC, Tables, and Figures with Charts for exclusive data, information, vital statistics, trends, and competitive landscape details:



Courier Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Segmentations

Based on service type

• B2B

• B2C

Based on end user

• corporates

• wholesale & retail trade

• manufacturing & construction

• others.



Table of content

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 MARKET ATTRACTIVENESS ANALYSIS

1.1.1 AFRICA COURIER, EXPRESS, AND PARCEL (CEP) MARKET, BY SERVICE TYPE

1.1.2 AFRICA COURIER, EXPRESS, AND PARCEL (CEP) MARKET, BY ROUTE TYPE

1.1.3 AFRICA COURIER, EXPRESS, AND PARCEL (CEP) MARKET, BY END USER

2 MARKET INTRODUCTION

2.1 DEFINITION

2.2 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

2.3 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

2.4 MARKET STRUCTURE

2.5 KEY BUYING CRITERIA

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1 RESEARCH PROCESS

3.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

3.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

3.4 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

3.5 FORECAST MODEL

3.6 LIST OF ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 DRIVERS

4.2.1 MOUNTING GROWTH OF THE E-COMMERCE INDUSTRY

4.2.2 INCREASING URBANIZATION ALONG WITH INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

4.2.3 DRIVERS IMPACT ANALYSIS

4.3 RESTRAINTS

4.3.1 MASSIVE INVESTMENT COST

4.3.2 RESTRAINTS IMPACT ANALYSIS

4.4 OPPORTUNITIES

4.4.1 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT

5 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

5.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES MODEL

5.1.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

5.1.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

5.1.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

5.1.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

5.1.5 INTENSITY OF RIVALRY

5.2 IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ON THE AFRICA COURIER, EXPRESS, AND PARCEL MARKET

5.2.1 IMPACT ON OVERALL INDUSTRY

5.2.2 IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE ECONOMICS OF COURIER, EXPRESS, AND PARCEL INDUSTRY

5.2.3 MAJOR GOVERNMENT POLICIES TO COUNTER THE IMPACT OF COVID-19

5.2.3.1 SOUTH AFRICA

5.2.3.1.1 FISCAL POLICIES

5.2.3.1.2 MONETARY AND MACRO-FINANCIAL

5.2.3.2 NAMIBIA

5.2.3.2.1 FISCAL POLICIES

5.2.3.2.2 MONETARY AND MACRO-FINANCIAL

5.2.3.3 ZIMBABWE

5.2.3.3.1 FISCAL POLICIES

5.2.3.3.2 MONETARY AND MACRO-FINANCIAL

5.2.3.4 ANGOLA

5.2.3.4.1 FISCAL POLICIES

5.2.3.4.2 MONETARY AND MACRO-FINANCIAL

5.2.3.5 GHANA

5.2.3.5.1 FISCAL POLICIES

5.2.3.5.2 MONETARY AND MACRO-FINANCIAL

…TOC to be continued…

Access complete report-

Inquire (for customization, for specific regions, etc.):

About Douglas Insights-

Douglas Insights UK limited is the first company to provide comparison of market research reports by Table of content, price, ratings and number of pages.



Office-

Bridge House, W Baldwin Rd,

Isle of Man IM4 5HA, Isle of Man

Email- isabella@douglasinsights.com

Telephone - +44 7624 248772

Web- douglasinsights.com/

